Hollyoaks spoilers: HOT STUFF! Leela Lomax and Joel have a FIRE disaster!
Airs Thursday 27 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is helping Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) with his firefighter application in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Joel is pleased when he makes it through to the next stage of the Fire Brigade recruitment process.
However he’s burying his hand in the sand about his recent diabetes diagnosis.
Pro firefighter Leela tells Joel that she’s also going to be heading back in the fire service herself and she’ll make she’s there to support Joel.
Leela and Joel are soon involved in a firefighting demo, however there is panic and drama when the fire extinguishers don’t work!
Leela is furious as flames fly out of control and she immediately blames youngsters Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Lucas (Oscar Curtis) for mucking around with them.
Are the boys to blame?
Elsewhere, Peri Lomax’s (Ruby O’Donnell) suspicions about influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) are growing by the day.
Peri has worked out that Rayne’s live stream on her social media platform about her former boyfriend, Brent’s, suicide, doesn’t add up.
Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) also has major suspicions about Rayne and tries to tell Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) about Rayne’s manipulating, but he bottles out, too worried about alienating his best mate.
Meanwhile, a defiant Rayne says that Peri is trying to turn everyone against her.
Romeo tries to reassure her and tells her that she will always come first to him and he’s not going to listen to the criticism from anyone else.
However, there’s more trouble heading Rayne’s way when Prince works out why Romeo hasn’t been getting any of Peri’s messages!
Over at the Nightingales, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) urges his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to make things right with the McQueens following their bitter feud.
But it’s not looking good when lawyer James discovers his office at Dee Valley Law firm has been completely trashed.
James is certain the McQueens are responsible.
Rather than go to the police he decides he’s going to confront them head on and give them a chance to make amends.
However the McQueens refuse to admit to anything.
Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) offers an alibi for all the McQueen girls.
Meanwhile James’s colleagues, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) try and restore some order and help James out by clearing up the trashed office.
However, James is distraught when he finds that the memory stick, which had the video message from his late sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), has been destroyed.
Suddenly James’s anger towards the McQueens knows no bounds.
What is he going to do next to make them pay?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
