Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen gets a WARNING from Sally!
Airs Friday 4 August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Teacher Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) gets a strong word of warning from former Hollyoaks High head, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Hunter seems to have a taken a special interest in pupil, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) whose detective mother, Lexi Calder, was murdered by serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) in 2022.
However Sally is worried about the situation and warns Hunter not to get too close to Freya who suffered life-changing injuries in a minibus crash caused by former teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and who is still grieving the loss of her mother.
Meanwhile, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) tries to reason with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) about the secret fights that he is involved in.
Sharon threatens to tell Warren the truth what he’s been up to.
When Warren finds out what's been going on he’s angry with Felix and immediately sees through his excuses.
Meanwhile the Hollyoaks teens, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur), Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), are learning about CPR with doctor Sharon down at the rec.
Sharon brings along an unlikely dummy to demonstrate CPR on…. Warren!
Later on, Sharon gives Felix some home truths.
However, Felix ignores her and decides to take on another fight as Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) watches in the wings.
This time Felix is a winner!
Is Felix becoming addicted to the adrenaline of underground fighting as a worried Sharon had predicted he would?
Plus Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is alarmed when she realises Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is missing from the house.
Leela is immediately worried that Donna-Marie could be out looking for drugs following her recent relapse.
Is her hunch correct?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
