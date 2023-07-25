Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen gets a WARNING from Sally!

By Tess Lamacraft
published

Airs Friday 4 August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Hunter McQueen has a stark warning from former head teacher, Sally St Claire in Hollyoaks.
Hunter McQueen has a stark warning from former head teacher, Sally St Claire in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Teacher Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) gets a strong word of warning from former Hollyoaks High head, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). 

Hunter seems to have a taken a special interest in pupil, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) whose detective mother, Lexi Calder, was murdered by serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) in 2022. 

Freya Calder in Hollyoaks.

Student Freya and teacher Hunter seem to be a bit too close in Hollyoaks.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However Sally is worried about the situation and warns Hunter not to get too close to Freya who suffered life-changing injuries in a minibus crash caused by former teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and who is still grieving the loss of her mother.  

John Paul McQueen at the site of the minibus crash with his pupils.

Former teacher John Paul McQueen was responsible for the minibus crash that left Freya with life-changing injuries.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) tries to reason with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) about the secret fights that he is involved in. 

Sharon threatens to tell Warren the truth what he’s been up to. 

When Warren finds out what's been going on he’s angry with Felix and immediately sees through his excuses.  

Warren Fox and Felix Westwood looking angry.

Warren is angry when he learns the truth about what Felix has been doing.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile the Hollyoaks teens, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur), Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), are learning about CPR with doctor Sharon down at the rec.  

Sharon brings along an unlikely dummy to demonstrate CPR on…. Warren! 

Later on, Sharon gives Felix some home truths. 

However, Felix ignores her and decides to take on another fight as Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) watches in the wings. 

This time Felix is a winner! 

Is Felix becoming addicted to the adrenaline of underground fighting as a worried Sharon had predicted he would? 

Hollyoaks

Leela is worried when she realises addict Donna-Marie is not at home.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is alarmed when she realises Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is missing from the house. 

Leela is immediately worried that Donna-Marie could be out looking for drugs following her recent relapse. 

Is her hunch correct? 

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm 

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

