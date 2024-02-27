Hollyoaks spoilers: Imposter Kitty reveals a TRAGIC SECRET!

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) confides in Rose Lomax (Ava Webster) about her traumatic past in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The newcomer has been trying to keep a low profile, terrified that someone will realise she stole the identity of a woman who perished in the Dee Valley Bypass crash.

Dee Dee Hutchinson (Lacey Findlow) almost rumbles Kitty when she finds an ID card bearing her real name - Ivy Shaw.

She confronts Kitty, but Rose jumps to the barmaid's defence and declares it's normal for people who are transitioning to experiment with different names.

Kitty proves to be a tower of strength for Rose. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Curious Rose quizzes Kitty on her journey, and she reveals her father walked out when she was 14 after learning she wanted to transition.

Kitty can sense Rose is holding something back, but before she has the chance to press further, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) walks in.

But later, Rose gets the chance to speak to Kitty in private and drops a bombshell - they are questioning their gender identity.

Cleo and Theresa both have eyes for Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Across the village, the fur is flying between cousins Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) as they quarrel over Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

The devious fitness instructor has been playing mind games with Cleo over the future of their relationship, while charming his way into Theresa's affections.

Wising up to Abe's manipulation, raging Cleo tells him to do one, declaring she's done with whatever they had.

But events then take a horrifying turn when Cleo receives a call from someone in desperate need...

Dangerous Carter is keeping a close eye on Lucas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) continue to lead each other astray as they bunk off class together.

Troublemaker Frankie tries to persuade Lucas to skip his next therapy session with Carter Shepherd (David Ames) and hang out with her instead. He's clearly tempted by the idea, but when the teens run into Carter in the school corridor, he coerces Lucas into meeting him later.

Carter has been practising gay conversion therapy on his vulnerable prey, and Lucas is still none the wiser.

Believing he's doing the right thing, Lucas turns Frankie down and explains how valuable his one-to-one's with the headmaster are.

Zain overhears Misbah bemoaning the state of their marriage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, it's decision time for Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) as she has to choose who to take to the ball - her husband Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) or friend Sharon Bailey (Jamelia).

Ultimately, Misbah picks Zain as her date, but privately admits to Sharon she wishes they were going together.

Does she want out of her marriage?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm