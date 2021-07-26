'Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is Ella Richardson coming back?

Will schoolgirl Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) be returning to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

It’s a big day in day in Hollyoaks as it’s both the day of Ella’s verdict and Sue Morgan’s (Marian McLoughlin) funeral.

Ella’s potential return divides Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy (Jessica Fox).

Whilst Darren’s hoping Ella will be allowed home, Nancy is worried about how it will affect their son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) if she returns.

Charlie was initially arrested for the killing of Jordan Price when in fact it was Ella who was to blame.

Zara Morgan is back in the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is feeling hurt after finding out about her mum’s funeral via social media. Zara still has no idea that her brother Luke has a deteriorating health condition.

Zara seeks advice from old friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), but he asks her to bear with Luke.

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) voices her concerns to Luke about his health, but he puts his erratic behaviour down to grieving.

He decides to keep his condition from his sister Zara for a bit longer.

Back at the house, the siblings bond over old memorabilia which gives Luke the idea to propose to Cindy!

Will Cindy say yes?

Will Cindy agree to marry Luke Morgan? (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, the heist on Price Slice haunts Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) uses it to his advantage to scope out whether it’s the right time to make a move on the shop.

Later, an outburst in the Deveraux family makes Walter come to a drastic decision.

Plus there’s more trouble for Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) since he's struggling to keep his eyes off Sami Maalik’s (Rishi Nair) girlfriend, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

