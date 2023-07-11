Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Ethan Williams secretly attracted to Dilly?

Ethan Williams and Dilly Harcourt seem to be growing close in Hollyoaks.

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) seems to be getting closer to newcomer Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, confident Dilly, who is the sister of Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon), made a move on Ethan in front of his secret girlfriend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Sienna was visibly hurt seeing Ethan and Dilly together but things are going to get more complicated for the trio when tonight, Dilly approaches Ethan and tells him the two of them could enjoy some ‘no strings attached’ fun!

What will Ethan’s reaction be?

Dilly suggests to Ethan they have some 'no strings' fun together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile multi-millionaire Rafe is growing closer to Sienna which is all part of her and Ethan’s masterplan to get their hands on his fortune.

Tonight Rafe, who is the new owner of Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) Grande Bazaar business, drops in on Sienna.

He tells her he needs her help coming up with a new name for the market.

However he seems to have more than just business on his mind as he and Sienna flirt outrageously together.

Rafe and Sienna enjoy flirting together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cindy’s younger brother, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) was devastated and angry too when he learnt that Cindy had sold the Grande Bazaar without consulting him and had actually forged his signature on legal documents in order for the sale to go ahead.

Tonight Tom has a tough decision to make.

If he wants to fight to keep the market and stop Lord Rafe from owning it then he must report Cindy to the police for fraud.

What is Tom going to do?

Cindy (above) forged her brother's signature in order to sell the Grande Bazaar. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

What is clear is that Cindy’s mental health is in a bad place.

Cindy, who is bi-polar, is delighted when she and Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) decide to go out for a day of fun.

However, with her mental-health worsening, she soon starts to lose a grip on reality which leads to some upsetting confusion.

Things are soon taking a very emotional turn as Cindy’s struggles worsen and Dave decides he needs to take decisive action.

Dave decides he needs to get Cindy urgent help in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has been feeling very low about the state of his life and not having a job that fulfils him.

His nephew, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) decides to help and suggests a job working with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) at the youth club that might be perfect for former teacher John Paul.

John Paul goes off to the park to be interviewed by Scott who is immediately impressed with all his skills and experience and decides to offer him the job on the spot.

John Paul’s delighted but his excitement quickly fades when he learns that the role is voluntary which is NOT what he had in mind.

John Paul has been feeling very low about his life recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has hired James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) as her lawyer following her arrest for the bungled bank heist.

However, when James goes to visit her, Grace is shocked to hear that Cindy has sold the market which was the whole reason behind the heist.

Grace is immediately concerned about Cindy as she knows how much the market means to her and she asks James to check on Cindy’s mental health when he returns to the village.

Meanwhile James turns his attention to trying to find a way to get Grace released from prison quicker.

He comes up with a potential bargaining chip for her but what exactly does it involve?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4