Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Nadira Vali’s hen do about to go VERY wrong?

Nadira Vali gets ready for her upcoming hen night!

Things are fraught as Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) prepares to have her hen-night in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nadira is due to be marrying Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) however their engagement has been beset with problems…not least, Nadira having a secret affair with fellow villager, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw)!

Nadira and Juliet Nightingale have been having a secret affair. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With the hen-do preparations underway, groom-in-waiting, Shaq throws a curve-ball into the proceedings by paying Juliet a visit

Will the emotional conversation that Juliet has with Shaq put an end to her affair with Nadira?

Shaq is due to marry Nadira. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s a moral dilemma for one of Hollyoaks villagers as the search for DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) comes to a dangerous close.

DeMarcus has been on the run and in hiding ever since the fatal stabbing of policeman, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Later, when Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) makes an appeal to the police, things take a shocking turn..

DeMarcus has been in hiding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after almost losing her late fiancé Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) ashes, Cindy decides she wants to spread them in a memorable location with special meaning.

However is it too soon for grieving Cindy to be making any big decisions?

She doesn’t seem to be coping right now.

Can anyone help her and be her supportive shoulder to cry on?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4