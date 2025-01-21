Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Vicky Grant about to lose her baby?

There is panic when Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) thinks she could be having a miscarriage in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A scared Vicky, who is certain that Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is the father of her baby and NOT her fiancé, Freddie’s brother Robbie (Charlie Wernham), is rushed to hospital.

Freddie, Robbie and Freddie’s wife, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) all go with her.

When they find themselves alone Freddie apologises to Vicky for the way he’s been treating her and how he has recently pushed her aside.

Freddie (right) has been cheating on Grace with his brother, Robbie's (left) fiancé, Vicky! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, as he makes his heartfelt apology he doesn’t realise his lover, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is in hospital following her recent collapse, has been listening in and now knows all about their clandestine affair!

What will Mercy, who is being treated for bowel cancer, do armed with this shocking revelation?

Mercedes has fallen in love with Freddie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) tells his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) about the intimate videos that twisted Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) has made of her and posted online.

A devastated Cleo says she can’t be humiliated anymore and doesn’t want to go to the police despite Joel trying to encourage her, saying they need to know.

Cleo relents and later agrees but when she tells DI Banks (Drew Cain) about it, he assures her the entire website with the videos has now disappeared.

Cleo was kept hidden by Abe in a secret location at his flat and abused. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But later, when Cleo sees Abe take a girl into the Loft, she springs into action, determined not to let another woman be destroyed by her cruel ex. She calls Peri, saying they must stop Abe together but will Peri come?

Plus, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) discourages teen Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) from taking drugs despite him being the one to callously get him addicted in the first place.

Ste Hay is pleased to see a smile back on his son Lucas's face in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) wants to see his son happy again and tells Dillon that Lucas (Oscar Curtis) is trying to win him back.

Dillon convinces Lucas to cook for him again following the success of the previous delicious meal.

Meanwhile, Ste goes round to visit Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi). An exhausted Misbah says she’s absolutely shattered with looking after baby James who is Ste’s grandson.

Hearing this, Ste tentatively asks if she would let him be part of his grandson’s life again. Will Misbah agree?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.