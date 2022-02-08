'Hollyoaks' spoilers: It's the day of Celeste Faroe's funeral

Family gather for the funeral of Celeste Faroe in 'Hollyoaks'.

It’s an emotional day in the village as friends and family gather for the funeral of Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) offers The Loft as the venue for the wake and DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) dishes out some words of encouragement.

Celeste’s family are in bits as they express their unconditional love for Celeste who perished in the fatal explosion at Salon De Thé.

Meanwhile, with Valentine’s Day in full flow, sparks continue to fly between Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and her dangerous new love interest, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

However, the flirty pair are soon interrupted by an investigator looking into the suspicious disappearance of Ethan’s girlfriend, Maya (Ky Discala).

Will Ethan, who killed gangster Maya when the pair of them got into a deadly tussle with a gun, manage to lie his way out of trouble and throw the detective off the scent?

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who were inadvertently caught up in the crime and helped Ethan bury Maya’s body in the woods, are also feeling the heat.

With the investigator hot on their trail, Sienna makes Ste pull himself together.

But can Ste, who has been haunted by Maya’s killing, compose himself, or are he and Sienna at risk of being sent down for murder?

Meanwhile, business rivals Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) are still going head to head.

A plotting Tony wants to get the inside track on Damon’s dealings at The Love Boat and comes up with a cunning plan.

He buys a bunch of red roses for Damon under the guise of Valentine’s Day. However, it’s far from a peace offering.

Sneaky Tony hides a microphone in the bouquet so he can try and get some dirt on his competitor.

But is Tony’s plan about to blow up in his face?

Tony is later seeing red when he gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks that Damon is trying to steal his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Elsewhere, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke) and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) are back in the village and lying low after all the trouble they’ve caused.

However, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) soon spies them and tries to convince Ollie to go and visit his dad, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

Needless to say, controlling Becky has a better idea!

Later on, and to further cement their relationship that no one approves of, Becky and Ollie make a SHOCKING announcement.

What have the pair gone and decided now?

