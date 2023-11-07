Hollyoaks spoilers: Jack Osborne gets a SAUCY birthday SURPRISE!

Birthday boy Jack is delighted with his surprise party.

Jack Osborne's (Jimmy McKenna) loved ones throw him a surprise party in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - and there's a saucy shock in store for the village veteran!

Deciding Jack needs to celebrate his big day in style, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) have been busy organising a secret celebration for him at The Dog.

Jack is overjoyed when he enters the boozer to find everyone waiting for him and is touched by the efforts they've gone to.

However, the evening doesn't exactly go to plan...

Pearl accidentally books a stripper to entertain the party guests! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With a huge debt hanging over his head poor Darren isn't in the party mood.

To add to his financial woes, Darren then receives a call from wife Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) detailing the cost of Morgan's final medical bill.

Nancy is currently in the USA with their baby girl, who has a serious heart condition, and has been receiving life-saving treatment from a world class consultant.

The news stirs panic in an already stressed-out Darren. Will desperate times call for desperate measures?

There's a little light relief when a male stripper arrives at the bash and Pearl realises to her horror she booked him instead of a tribute act.

Thankfully Jack sees the funny side and plays along, much to the amusement of DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who more than enjoy the show!

Diane, Zoe and Pearl cop an eyeful at Jack's party! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, further secrets about the night of Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) are revealed to the audience through gripping flashbacks.

Going back in time to the fateful pool party, viewers learn that Rayne was planning to pop the question to boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Also, some shocking truths about Hunter McQueen's (Theo Graham's) movements at the manor are exposed.

Has Rayne's killer finally been unmasked?

Hunter's secrets are exposed! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) discovers what boyfriend Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) really wants for Christmas this year, and it's not a new pair of slippers.

The couple had a case of crossed wires when Leela went looking for gift inspiration and Joel thought she was wanting him to spice up their sex life!

Following their mortifying misunderstanding, Joel reveals he's not interested in presents for himself and would like to help those in a less fortunate position.

Leela thinks it's a wonderful idea and after hearing Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) talking about a Christmas gift appeal, she signs her and Joel up.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.