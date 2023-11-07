Hollyoaks spoilers: Jack Osborne gets a SAUCY birthday SURPRISE!
Airs Friday 17 November 2023 on E4 at 7pm.
Jack Osborne's (Jimmy McKenna) loved ones throw him a surprise party in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - and there's a saucy shock in store for the village veteran!
Deciding Jack needs to celebrate his big day in style, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) have been busy organising a secret celebration for him at The Dog.
Jack is overjoyed when he enters the boozer to find everyone waiting for him and is touched by the efforts they've gone to.
However, the evening doesn't exactly go to plan...
With a huge debt hanging over his head poor Darren isn't in the party mood.
To add to his financial woes, Darren then receives a call from wife Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) detailing the cost of Morgan's final medical bill.
Nancy is currently in the USA with their baby girl, who has a serious heart condition, and has been receiving life-saving treatment from a world class consultant.
The news stirs panic in an already stressed-out Darren. Will desperate times call for desperate measures?
There's a little light relief when a male stripper arrives at the bash and Pearl realises to her horror she booked him instead of a tribute act.
Thankfully Jack sees the funny side and plays along, much to the amusement of DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who more than enjoy the show!
Meanwhile, further secrets about the night of Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) are revealed to the audience through gripping flashbacks.
Going back in time to the fateful pool party, viewers learn that Rayne was planning to pop the question to boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).
Also, some shocking truths about Hunter McQueen's (Theo Graham's) movements at the manor are exposed.
Has Rayne's killer finally been unmasked?
Also, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) discovers what boyfriend Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) really wants for Christmas this year, and it's not a new pair of slippers.
The couple had a case of crossed wires when Leela went looking for gift inspiration and Joel thought she was wanting him to spice up their sex life!
Following their mortifying misunderstanding, Joel reveals he's not interested in presents for himself and would like to help those in a less fortunate position.
Leela thinks it's a wonderful idea and after hearing Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) talking about a Christmas gift appeal, she signs her and Joel up.
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.