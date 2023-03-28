Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale has a BIG confession for fiancé Ste Hay!

James Nightingale comes clean to his fiancé Ste Hay in Hollyoaks.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has some SHOCKING news for his fiancé, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Ste has a morning of dance lessons planned in preparation for his forthcoming wedding to James.

Ste insists that James needs to be there so they can practice together but James tells him he can’t come because he has a business meeting he needs to attend.

Refusing to take no for an answer, Ste arranges for James’s legal assistant, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to step in and handle his lover’s important meeting.

James has to confess the truth to Ste in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, feeling cornered James has a sudden confession to make.

He breaks the news to Ste that his ‘business client’ is actually prison inmate, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Ste is hurt and angry that James would take on evil Eric as a client and gives James an ultimatum — either he chooses his career and Eric or his family because he can’t have both.

Ste is appalled and gives James an ultimatum! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s the morning after the night before and an upset Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) admits to her family that she may have ruined things with her boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

In yesterday’s episode, Felix stunned Mercy when he dropped the L-bomb and told her he loved her.

However her reaction was cold to say the least!

Tonight, and after some words of wisdom from her family, Mercedes sets out to win her man back.

But is it too little too late?

Can Mercedes build bridges with her boyfriend Felix after leaving him feeling rejected. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on ‘retired’ gangster Felix offers to help Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) out with some illegal business in order to help raise cash for Mercedes who is struggling to pay the rent along with the rest of the McQueen clan.

Donna-Marie is heartbroken that Juliet doesn't want her by her side. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) leaves her mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) feeling crushed when she breaks the news that Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) will be the one going with her for her cancer treatment, and not Donna-Marie.

Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) wants to cheer Donna-Marie up and suggests they have a family party to wave the girls off.

Romeo has fallen for newcomer Rayne in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

While preparing for the trip, Juliet is feeling optimistic about what lies ahead for her and Peri and the two of them chat about their plans for the future.

Meanwhile, during drinks with the lads, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) confesses that he wants to be in a proper relationship with Rayne (Jemma Donovan).

His mates, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) all offer love-struck Romeo some words of wisdom on how to show Rayne his true feelings.

Will Rayne want to make things official with Romeo? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Romeo takes their advice on board and, later on, he makes a romantic gesture at The Loft where he asks her to be his girlfriend.

What will Rayne’s response be?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4