Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale launches a search for his son Romeo!
Airs Friday 6 October 2023 on E4 at 7pm
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and his husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) pull together to find missing Romeo (Owen Warner) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
James’s son, Romeo, disappeared following the murder of his influencer girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and no one has seen him since then.
Several people have become convinced that it was Romeo who killed Rayne.
Among the people who suspect him is Cheryl, the mother of Rayne’s ex, Brent (Jesse Fox).
Cheryl starts publicly broadcasting that she is certain Romeo is to blame especially when she finds herself being harassed by Rayne’s online fans in the village.
Brent is also under suspicion for the killing and Cheryl is on a mission to prove her son’s innocence and happy to pin the blame on fellow suspect, Romeo.
Later on, James is busy searching Romeo’s room for clues on his disappearance when suddenly he’s in for a HUGE SHOCK.
What has lawyer James discovered?
Meanwhile, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) continues on her mission to get through to John Paul (James Sutton) and convince him that newcomer, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) is up to no good.
However, John Paul’s mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), tells Goldie she just needs to let it drop for John Paul’s sake.
Plus, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) wakes up to Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) making himself comfortable in the living room with a plan to spend the day together.
Shop worker, Pearl, reluctantly lets Jack accompany her during her Price Slice shift.
It seems that Jack’s new roommate is bothering him A LOT!
Can Pearl try and help Jack with his current predicament?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
