‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: James Nightingale meets a stranger called Mikey

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) finds himself in a difficult situation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, things go from bad to worse when his sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) are approached in the park by a stranger called Mikey who seems to know a lot more about the two of them than he should.

As more revelations come to light, it seems the shocking extent of project Bluebird - the CCTV system set up by Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) to spy on women- is finally about to be exposed.

Lawyer James has a lot on his mind in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As James juggles the revelation and the merger for Dee Valley Law, he comes face to face with the stranger, Mikey.

He is shocked to discover that Mikey is the son of his new law partner.

With Mikey being so close to home, how far will James go to protect his sister Juliet and what will it cost him?

Doctor Ali Shahzad has been nominated for an award. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dee Valley Law is sponsoring a hospital ball to celebrate medical staff and Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is being commended for his latest research grant.

Someone needs to make the introductory speech for Ali at the awards and his son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is adamant that it should be his mother Misbah (Harvey Virdi) who does it.

However, will doctor Misbah, who has a very tangled past with Ali, be able to stick to the script?

Brooke Hathaway has a 'secret weapon.' (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, it’s the day of the ‘Sweater Thunberg’ fashion show and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) has a secret weapon under their sleeve.

However, with PC Franks lurking in the village, will Brooke find themselves in trouble?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm