‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: James Nightingale meets a stranger called Mikey
Airs Tuesday 2 November 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) finds himself in a difficult situation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, things go from bad to worse when his sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) are approached in the park by a stranger called Mikey who seems to know a lot more about the two of them than he should.
As more revelations come to light, it seems the shocking extent of project Bluebird - the CCTV system set up by Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) to spy on women- is finally about to be exposed.
As James juggles the revelation and the merger for Dee Valley Law, he comes face to face with the stranger, Mikey.
He is shocked to discover that Mikey is the son of his new law partner.
With Mikey being so close to home, how far will James go to protect his sister Juliet and what will it cost him?
Meanwhile, Dee Valley Law is sponsoring a hospital ball to celebrate medical staff and Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is being commended for his latest research grant.
Someone needs to make the introductory speech for Ali at the awards and his son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is adamant that it should be his mother Misbah (Harvey Virdi) who does it.
However, will doctor Misbah, who has a very tangled past with Ali, be able to stick to the script?
Plus, it’s the day of the ‘Sweater Thunberg’ fashion show and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) has a secret weapon under their sleeve.
However, with PC Franks lurking in the village, will Brooke find themselves in trouble?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Sylver McQueen - David Tag
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Celeste Faroe - Andrea Ali
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Marnie Nightingale - Lysette Anthony
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Summer Ranger - Rhiannon Clements
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
