Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter gives in to TEMPTATION with ex Cleo McQueen!

Joel is unable to resist the lure of ex-girlfriend Cleo.

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) finds himself drawn back to ex-girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Prior to the crash that almost cost him his life, Joel was ready to settle down with pregnant girlfriend Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

He'd even purchased an engagement ring and was planning to pop the question.

But Cleo's sudden return and his near-death experience may have given the firefighter a change of heart.

Will his feelings for Cleo lead Joel to betray Leela?

Will Joel betray pregnant Leela? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As Joel continues his recovery back in the village, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) voices her concerns about how Leela is coping.

Joel concedes how much Cleo's return must have rocked Leela and decides to spend some more time with her.

Later, she heads out for a shift at work, believing Joel is going to stay at home at rest.

But when Joel spies Cleo going into The Dog for the pub quiz, temptation leads him to follow his former lover inside...

Is Carter's sinister plot against Lucas about to be rumbled? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at Hollyoaks High, curious Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) wants to know more about Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) new Student Behavioural Unit.

Carter has set up the new unit under the guise of helping troubled students, but there's a dangerous ulterior motive at play.

The closeted headmaster, who's been battling for years to repress his true sexuality, is targeting his student Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), after realising the lad is fighting his own feelings for Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

Having managed to recruit Lucas to his programme, Carter begun practising gay conversion on the oblivious teen. But his wicked scheme may be about to be rumbled.

After quizzing Carter and not really getting any answers, Nancy then discovers a locked whiteboard.

This piques her interest and prompts the teacher to start digging deeper.

Is she about to uncover the grim truth?

Elsewhere, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) tells pal Beau Ramsay (Jon-Paul Bell) to follow his heart and ask out barmaid Kitty (Iz Hesketh).

Beau has been bewitched by the newcomer, but remains unaware that she's an imposter!

Viewers will remember Kitty was caught up in the devastating car crash that claimed Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) life. The driver of the car Kitty was travelling in was also killed and Kitty made the snap decision to steal her companion's ID card before fleeing the scene.

Kitty has been struggling to conceal the truth about what she did and has been trying to keep a low profile in the village.

But it could be game over when Beau goes to ask her out and DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) interrupts their chat to mention the crash.

Overcome with fear, Kitty begins to have a panic attack and it's left to Beau to calm her down.

Afterwards the pair end up getting close - will Kitty confess her secret?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm