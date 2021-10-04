‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Juliet Nightingale makes a plan to trap stalker Timmy

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) comes up with plan to trap her girlfriend, Peri Lomax's stalker in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, when Juliet collects her prescriptions, she realises that her girlfriend Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) hasn’t been receiving her phone messages.

Whist Peri’s back is turned, Juliet texts Peri and watches the message mysteriously delete itself from Peri’s phone.

Deciding not to tell Peri about her discovery, she turns to Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) who comes up with plan to trap Peri’s secret stalker.

Timmy Simmons has been stalking Peri Lomax for weeks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The trap works and later on secret stalker Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) falls for the ruse.

However, Timmy works out what’s happening just before Cher and Juliet manage to get a glimpse of him.

But, all is not lost for Cher and Juliet when Timmy accidentally drops something. Will the item lead them to him?

Warren Fox was responsible for running over Brody Hudson and killing him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to deter Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) away from her search to find Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) killer.

Sienna is determined and continues with her sleuthing causing Warren, who unbeknownst to Sienna was the person who smashed into Brody and killed him, to break down when he is out of Sienna's sight.

Warren’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) finds his father losing the plot at the garage and offers him a shoulder to cry on.

Joel tells Warren that he can make up for things and that sometimes the truth is best left buried.

However, priest Joel has no clue about Warren’s latest crime.

Could Joel be giving his father the wrong advice?

Sienna Blake reveals there is an eyewitness for the night of the fatal car crash. (Image credit: C4)

Later on, Sienna lets it slip to Warren that she has an eyewitness for who was behind the wheel of the car that killed Brody.

A panicked Warren realises he needs to take action and secretively tucks a gun into the back of his waistband.

Meanwhile, meddling mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has to think of a new plan to break up her son Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and his fiancée, Olivia (Emily Burnett) after discovering the two of them are planning to start a new life in New Zealand.

Goldie McQueen meddles to stop Prince and Olivia going to New Zealand. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Goldie makes a call to teacher Olivia’s school in New Zealand, posing as Olivia and making a string of nonsense demands. Will the school change their mind about employing Olivia?

Plus Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) gives her mum Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) a new wig as a gift, but Martine, who has breast cancer and is undergoing chemo, refuses to accept it.

Later on Martine admits to Celeste that she has hit a nerve. The two of them have a heart to heart and Martine opens up about her feelings.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm