Hollyoaks spoilers: KILLER TACTICS! Silas Blissett plans his next move!

Serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) makes a horrifying appearance in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, the village carnival gets underway and the event is soon in full swing with Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) in the role of ringmaster.

However, with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) still missing, the McQueen family is not in the partying mood.

Desperate to find Mercy, they decide they need to go to the police asap.

However, they are stopped in their tracks when they get a cryptic message from Silas warning them against it.

Silas Blissett has been watching the McQueen family's every move in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, in a horrifying twist, Silas appears live from the McQueen’s household via a webcam.

The family is terrified when they realise he has been listening in on them the whole time.... but worse is to come.

When Silas makes another revelation everyone is in meltdown.

Sinister Silas informs the family that they need to play along with his game as it’s the only way he will keep them alive!

Goldie and Theresa are trapped in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) soon find themselves trapped in the escape room that has been set up for the carnival.

Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) who has been battling his alcohol addiction, is forced to face his demons head on.

James is roped into helping out on a stall at the carnival in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), who has started work at the gym being run by Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), is delighted when he gets some good news.

His former colleague, and fellow lawyer, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) tells him he can have his old job back and resume work at Dee Valley Law.

However, there is catch.

Verity says he can only come back if he agrees to man the hook-a-duck stall at the carnival!

Verity, in her carnival gear, tells James she'll only have him back at the firm on one condition... (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

James obliges and feeling that he’s on a roll, he decides he wants his to get his man back too: Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

James makes plans to meet up with his ex, Ste, later on so that they can sort out their messy relationship.

Someone is spying on James. Is he in danger in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, just as things seem to be too good to be true, there’s a huge setback for James when he is suddenly plunged into danger.

Who has been spying on him and what are they intending to do to him?

