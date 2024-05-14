Hollyoaks spoilers: Kitty Draper is in TERRIBLE DANGER. Can Beau save her?

Kitty Draper has been held captive by her father and is in terrible danger in Hollyoaks!

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) has been kept prisoner by her cruel father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) but events are about to escalate in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

At the cabin where she has been locked in, Kitty pleads with her father to let her go.

However, Declan, who has never accepted Kitty’s change of gender and who continues to misgender her, refuses to release her.

Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) has already raised the alarm that Kitty is missing.

Tonight he shows Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and her son John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) a photo of Kitty and John Paul immediately recognises the location.

Declan (left) and Carter have been practicing conversion therapy in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Beau races off to search for her and finds Kitty tied up at the cabin.

Kitty reveals that it is her dad who took her and who has kept her trapped.

Will Kitty be forced to admit that she isn’t really ‘Kitty’ and that she stole someone else's identity?

Carter Shepherd attempted to drown John Paul in a lake near the cabin where Kitty is being held prisoner. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Kitty is badly injured and unable to walk so Beau leaves her while he races to get his car.

However, a raging Declan comes face to face with Beau and knocks him unconscious!

A petrified Kitty screams for help but will anyone hear her cries?

Beau and Kitty at the start of their relationship. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tries to comfort Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) who has been feeling increasingly isolated.

Freya’s father, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) has been practicing conversion therapy and Freya has been feeling the fallout and been receiving abusive text messages.

Dave Chen Williams on his recent wedding day to Cindy Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Dave Chen Williams (Dominic Power) is upset that his daughter, Lizzie’s (Lily Best), funeral will be in London with the rest of the family and not in Chester.

Seeing how hurt Dave is, his new wife Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) decides to organise a memorial with Dave and Lizzie’s friends Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Cindy is soon recruiting Maxine on her crusade to find Lizzie’s daughter who Lizzie gave up for adoption at birth.

Suzanne Ashworth finds herself homeless in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tom has some advice to offer when Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) gets thrown out of the B&B.

Suzanne’s daughter, Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) wants to help her mum but knows she can’t due to her escort work.

At Price Slice, Hannah tries to persuade a hesitant Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) and her granddaughter Zoe (Garcia Brown) to take Suzanne in and give her a roof over her head.

Will the pair agree to let Suzanne lodge with them?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4