Hollyoaks spoilers: KNOCK OUT! Felix Westwood left unconscious?

Felix Westwood is knocked out during another illegal fight!

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is left in a critical condition following another illegal fight in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) is concerned when she discovers Felix lied to her and has agreed to yet another underground fight.

Troubled Felix tries to reassure Sharon that he knows that what he’s doing is destructive and addictive and he’s going to get counselling.

However, Sharon is not convinced and threatens to tell Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) the truth about his violent secret.

But Felix quickly puts a stop to that by blackmailing Sharon to keep quiet!

What damning facts does Felix have on Sharon?

Felix tells Mercedes (above) the two of them should move in together! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Felix is reunited with Mercedes and surprises her when he suggests the two of them should move in together.

However, when Mercedes doesn’t respond in the way he was expecting, a rattled Felix walks out leaving her confused.

Worried about where he’s gone, Mercedes questions Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Sharon and asks if they’ve got any idea what’s happened to Felix.

Little does she realise her boyfriend is currently in the middle of another violent fight…and this time there are going to be frightening consequences for Felix when he’s dealt a massive blow!

Felix has become addicted to the adrenaline of illegal fighting. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, when Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) hears about Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) struggles with his mental health, he gives Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) some advice.

Later, Scott offers Charlie the drum kit from the Youth Club, saying that he can keep it at his house and use it to take out all his anxiety.

Darren thinks it’s a good idea and tries to make Charlie promise not to bottle up his troubles in future and to keep communicating with him.

But will Charlie be able to trust Darren following a recent mishap?

Charlie (above) feels he can no longer trust his dad, Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon), has asked Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) to cover for him and host the final week of the Earl of Dee challenge.

He asks Tony’s son Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) if he’d like to be his assistant.

Hesitant at first, Beau soon changes his mind when he sees the outfit that’s been ordered for his dad to wear.

However things don’t get off to a great start.

The teens refuse to participate in Tony's planned workshop until they get their mobile phones back.

They're convinced it was the Earl who took them but is there another culprit?

The Hollyoaks teens refuse to co-operate with Tony! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Dave Williams (Dominic Power), who has recently got together with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), encourages his younger brother, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to try and find some romance in his life.

Ethan approaches his secret girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), to let her know he misses her and suggests they go on a date now that Rafe is away and off the scene.

However, Sienna has major reservations which leads to an annoyed Ethan telling her they may as well scrap the whole plan to cheat Rafe out of his money if the two of them can’t be together.

Will Sienna be prompted to reconsider?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4