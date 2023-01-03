Hollyoaks spoilers: Leah Barnes makes a disturbing discovery!

Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) makes a very worrying discovery relating to Mason Chen-Williams in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Mason’s older sister, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) encourages Mason to give Leah and Charlie a proper apology after all the trouble he has got them into at Hollyoaks High.

Mason reluctantly agrees and sets off to find his peers.

However, Charlie doesn’t think Mason’s ‘apology’ is very sincere.

Leah is prepared to give Mason the benefit of the doubt but decides to pay him a visit at home to check he meant what he said.

However, Leah is shocked when she makes a BIG discovery.

What has she just found out?

Has Leah found out something relating to Mason Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is being questioned by the police after Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) planted evidence which could get him sent down for the drink-spiking offences.

Maxine is hoping she has done enough to get Eric convicted, however she’s in for a shock when she finds out that lawyer, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), who she got to help her, is now representing Eric!

What on earth is James playing at and is all as it seems?

Maxine discovers that James Nightingale has sided with Eric Foster in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on at The Dog, Maxine is really hurt to find out that James has sided with Eric and been on hand to assist him.

A furious Maxine decides to break into Eric’s caravan in the hope of gathering more evidence.

However she is stopped in her tracks when she’s caught in the act!

Maxine breaks into creepy Eric's (above) caravan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and her father-in-law, Jack (Jimmy McKenna) fear that Darren Osborne’s (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) depression may have returned.

Nancy is genuinely worried about the mental health of her husband and comes up with a plan to make him see how valued he is.

Darren was recently feeling very anxious and overwhelmed about the thought of their son, Oscar, walking to school by himself.

He came up with a plan and even announced that he was going to retrain as a teacher.

Tonight Nancy decides that Darren needs to be reminded just how important he is to everyone.

How is she going to show him?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4