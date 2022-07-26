Hollyoaks spoilers: Liberty Savage is reeling after a SHOCK confession!

Liberty Savage is left in shock in Hollyoaks.

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is in a state of shock in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liberty has listened to a shock confession from her boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and realises he’s in way too deep with her scheming sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Meanwhile, Sienna gets the dream team back together as she asks Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to help with the new dodgy job that Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) has given her.

Ste jumps at the chance of getting some extra cash!

Ste Hay agrees to team up with Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, as Sienna and Ste are running through their plans, Liberty is on the warpath.

She goes off to confront Sienna, only to catch her sibling in the middle of yet another dangerous and highly risky job.

Later on it’s Sienna who’s in shock when she sees a ghost?

Whose ghost is it? And why is Sienna so rattled?

Sally St Claire wants her son back at Hollyoaks High. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, the McQueen family think the best way to help John Paul McQueen’s (James Sutton) road to recovery is to get him back to teaching.

John Paul’s mum, Hollyoaks High head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) sets up an impromptu meeting between him and Freya Calder (Ellie Henry).

Romeo worries he could be in line for the sack. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is in a state after being told he might get sacked due to his radio show’s low ratings.

And he’s not the only one worrying.

Café owner Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is concerned about how empty the park is after the recent knife attack on policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Romeo comes up with a plan and decides to host an outside broadcast at the park to bring in the punters.

However, his fellow DJ, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is peeved to be nothing more than an afterthought in Romeo’s plan.

Leela has entrusted Cindy to help her sell the family home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is sorting out and re-styling the Lomax household after being asked by Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) to help her sell the property.

However Leela and her family soon start to worry that Cindy’s project is a little too ambitious when she starts binning all their stuff.

Are they going to seriously regret bringing Cindy on board?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4