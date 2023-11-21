Hollyoaks spoilers: Lord Rafe and Sienna Blake announce their ENGAGEMENT!

Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) pops the question to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - and she doesn't hesitate in saying yes!

The rich Earl isn't the only man who wants to marry Sienna - her former boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) has been planning a proposal of his own and hopes she'll choose love over money.

Spurred on by Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), Ethan asks Sienna if she'll be his wife, but she turns him down, choosing to put her children first.

Is there an ulterior motive to her decision?

How will Ethan and Dilly react to Rafe and Sienna's big announcement? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It's not long before Rafe rocks up at the flat, and once again he asks Sienna for her hand in marriage.

But that's not the only reason Rafe is there, he also drops a shock bombshell on Sienna that leaves her reeling.

Later at The Dog, loved-up Rafe publicly announces his engagement to Sienna, crushing poor Ethan's dreams and leaving Ste bewildered by his bestie's acceptance.

What's really going on?

Peri wants to get Juliet's blessing over her relationship with Romeo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Across the village, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) are back together and determined to make it second time lucky.

First though, Peri thinks they need to get Juliet's blessing.

The lovers head to the grave of Peri's late girlfriend and Romeo's sister, and together they ask if she'll be happy for them.

Feeling reassured by their trip, Romeo and Peri return to the house and tell Hunter (Theo Graham), Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Phoenix (Tylan Grant) they're now a couple.

How will their friends take the news?

How will Hunter and co react to Peri and Romeo's relationship? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has got himself in a tizzy over wanting to ask if he can formally adopt Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) urges her friend to stop over thinking it and just ask Vicky if she'll be his daughter.

As Scott finds the courage to ask Vicky the important question, she's overcome with emotion and reveals most teenagers in foster care don't get given such a wonderful opportunity.

But just as the pair start celebrate their happy news, Scott receives a call from Miley Carson's (Avy Berry) birth dad asking to see her.

Is their little family unit about to be torn apart?

Vicky is overjoyed when Scott asks if he can adopt her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is growing tired of Yazz's (Haiesha Mistry) indecision over the future of their marriage.

Sick of having his head messed with and being made to feel like he's not good enough, Tom decides it's time to stand up for himself.

Will he walk away from Yazz?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.