Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVE RIVAL! Lord Rafe's EX is back on the scene!

Camilla, the ex of Lord Rafe, shows up in Hollyoaks.

Glamorous Camilla (played by Dylan Morris), the ex of Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) is set to cause a huge stir in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who has set her sights firmly on Rafe, returns home to find her ex, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), feeling sorry for himself.

Sienna gives Ethan a strong talking-to and tells him that he needs to move on and stop thinking about her as she is now happy in her new relationship with Rafe.

Rafe pictured with Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, later on, Rafe attempts to open up to Sienna about the HUGE secret that he has been keeping from her.

However, he is stopped in his tracks by his meddling sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) who is once again causing trouble back at the lavish family mansion.

It transpires that Dilly has invited Rafe’s ex, Camilla, over to the house in order to try and cause a rift between Rafe and Sienna.

Are Dilly’s underhand tactics going to prove successful?

And has Rafe still got feelings for Camilla?

Things between Sienna, Rafe, Dilly and Ethan are very complicated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at the McQueens’, John Paul McQueen’s (James Sutton) unusually cheery mood is questioned by the family.

John Paul has had a couple of therapy sessions with new Hollyoaks High head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) and seems to be in a much better place mentally.

However, unlike the rest of her family, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is still not buying Carter’s nice guy act and is deeply suspicious about his motives for helping John Paul.

Carter has set his sights on John Paul McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, John Paul’s mood quickly turns when he finds out a Hollyoaks’ High sixth former was attacked the previous night.

John Paul, who was recently left traumatised after being attacked himself, feels terrible that he never reported the attacker.

Carter quickly diffuses the situation and helps John Paul to open up further about his past.

John Paul has been deeply traumatised by the recent homophobic attack on him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later John Paul finds himself at The Loft, face-to-face with his attacker!

Elsewhere, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) arrives at work to see a threatening message sprayed across the Love Boat by one of Rayne Royce’s (Jemma Donovan) fans.

Influencer Rayne was recently found dead during a planned pool party leaving everyone horrified and several villagers under suspicion for her murder, including Lizzie.

Influencer Rayne was murdered at her special pool party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Lizzie’s friends come together to help clean the graffiti away. They also offer to let her move into the shared house, which Lizzie’s delighted about and immediately agrees to.

Meanwhile, Lizzie’s dad, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) confides in his new girlfriend, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) about his family’s eviction from their home for not keeping up with the bills.

Cindy suggests she and Dave move in together in order to solve his current predicament.

Lizzie Chen-Williams is delighted to be offered a new place to live. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Dave declines the generous offer, Cindy is not deterred and begins to ask around the residents of Hollyoaks in order to help Dave out.

She soon bumps into Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) who manages to kill two birds with one stone.

Is Dave going to be living under the Osborne’s roof?

Elsewhere, Rayne’s ever-loyal friend, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) receives a very secretive phone call and suspiciously disappears.

Where has she snuck off to and will anyone catch her out?

