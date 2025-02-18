Hollyoaks spoilers: Lucas Hay alerts the police about Rex’s activities!

Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is worried when he discovers that his boyfriend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is getting sucked in by dodgy Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is furious with her dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) after his recent behaviour with Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim).

Frankie tells him and his wife Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) that she’s moving out of the family home and is going to go and live with Lucas and Dillon at James Nightingale’s old flat.

Darren pleads with her but Frankie has some harsh words for her dad and says her mind is made up.

Frankie is disgusted with her dad's recent behaviour in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Lucas starts to worry when he clears up after a party at the flat and finds a spice vape.

Dillon and Frankie own up saying they both used it but the conversation is soon interrupted when Rex storms in.

Dillon Ray and Lucas Hay have recently moved in together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Criminal Rex tells the teens he needs to store some designer bags there.

When Dillon questions what’s going on, Rex snaps back telling him looking after the bags can be considered rent for letting them live there for free.

Lucas is shocked to discover that it’s Rex who now owns James’s place.

Frankie is sure the bags must be stolen goods but not wanting to go back to living with their families or get in trouble with Rex’s boss, they decide they must keep quiet.

Criminal Rex Gallagher has been grooming both Dillon and Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However Lucas is getting increasingly uncomfortable about the whole situation and later on he makes a secret call to the police telling them that Rex is storing stolen items.

Is Lucas going to find himself in a whole heap of trouble with criminal mastermind Rex?

Grace Black is working alongside her criminal brother, Rex, and bent copper DI Banks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who is working in secret with her brother and crooked copper, DI Banks (Drew Cain), gifts Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) another bag but this time she has placed a secret tracker inside it.

Yesterday Grace overheard Maxine saying that she had been in a relationship with an undercover police officer and Grace is determined to find out just who that is.

Grace encourages Max to meet up with her man.

Maxine has been in a relationship with undercover policeman Dodger Savage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is Maxine inadvertently going to lead Grace to Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) who has been working undercover to bring down Rex and his gang?

Or will she lead her to someone else?

Murderer Jez Blake with his mother, Martha Blake in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has become convinced that Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is hiding something after discovering that Jez had buried Abe Fielding’s (Tyler Conti) watch.

Right now Ste thinks that Jez has killed the stray cat Fernando who has gone missing and he tells Jez’s partner, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) about his hunch.

Little does Ste realise that it isn’t a cat that Jez has killed but that he is responsible for murdering both Dilly Harcourt and Abe Fielding!

How will Jez throw Ste off his scent?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.