Hollyoaks spoilers: Manipulated Cleo McQueen believes her bulimia is back

Cleo McQueen is worried that her bulimia has returned in Hollyoaks.

Cruel Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) convinces his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) that she’s slipped back into being bulimic again in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Abe was loading Cleo up with booze and then convinced her she needed to make herself sick.

He then posted a photo online of her in a terrible state.

Cleo is horrified that Abe has posted pix of her in state online. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight a hungover Cleo is furious with Abe when she discovers he’s put the pictures on social media making it public knowledge what a bad way she was in.

When she gets an incoming call from doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), Cleo, who has just been promoted to Senior Nurse at the hospital, is terrified she’s going to be in trouble with Misbah for her drunken antics.

She races to Dee Valley Hospital to explain herself however, it seems she’s got the wrong end of the stick.

Misbah pictured with nurses Cleo and Perri Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo confides in Misbah about her relationship issues with Abe and later takes Misbah’s advice on board.

She turns up at The Dog to see Abe with a mortgage advisor in tow to show she’s ready to take the next step with him.

However she’s soon feeling horrified when Abe tells her she’s having a bulimia relapse.

Abe was seen plying Cleo with booze and then encouraging her to throw up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) fears for the safety of Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) when she overhears his concerned wife Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) searching for him.

Hannah thinks she should call the police, however, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) immediately stops her from intervening.

What has happened to Dave Chen-Williams who recently got married to Cindy? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on there is relief when Cindy receives a text message from Dave but was it him who actually sent the message or someone else who has got their hands on his phone?

Plus, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) wants to tell Leela’s son, Daniel, that Leela and he lost their baby boy.

However, he’s stopped in his tracks when he receives a Father’s Day card.

Leela and Joel's lives have been devastated after their baby boy was born stillborn. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Joel breaks down when he’s out buying supplies in Price Slice and is comforted by his ex fiancée, Cleo, who tries to console him.

A sobbing Joel opens his heart to Cleo, however, neither of them realise jealous Abe is secretly watching them.

What will Abe do next to make Cleo suffer?

Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) tells Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) that he’s ready to lose his virginity and he wants his first time to be with him.

Will Dillon think it’s a good idea?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4