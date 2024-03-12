Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver gets a HORRIBLE SHOCK!

Maxine Minniver is left reeling when she makes a shocking discovery in Hollyoaks!

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is left devastated in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine thought that she and head teacher Cater Shepherd (David Ames) were about to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

However tonight she overhears a conversation that leaves her completely crushed.

Sally St Claire is dealing with big health worries right now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Earlier on, doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) talks to Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) about her severe back pain.

Dr Sharon tells Sally that she really needs to update her son, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) on the news she has recently received about her health.

However, Sally brushes it off and when John Paul starts asking questions, she assures him there’s nothing to worry about and that she’ll be getting her scan results in a few weeks time. Not exactly true!

Carter Shepherd tells John Paul he should be with his mum, Sally. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Carter tells John Paul that he shouldn’t be working today and instead should be with Sally.

Carter is soon accompanying John Paul to the hospital where Sally is and once again John Paul takes the opportunity to voice his concern over Carter’s new relationship with Maxine.

However things are about to hit the fan when Maxine overhears a declaration from John Paul that leaves her reeling!

What has she heard John Paul say and will this mean the end of her relationship with Carter?

Cleo's relationship with Abe has been fraught with issues. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is all over the place with her on-off relationship with Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

Following a recent bust-up, Abe manipulates Cleo into making her think that she is the one sabotaging their relationship and suggests the two of them go on a break.

Later, Cleo finds herself distracted and helps Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) much to Abe’s disgust.

He calls Cleo, angrily telling her that he’s been waiting at the pub and she’s stood him up.

Controlling Abe has been manipulating his girlfriend Cleo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

He then tells her it’s not working out for him living with her at the McQueens and that he’s going to be moving out.

Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) hears the conversation and tries to comfort Cleo telling her that if Abe makes her feel hurt all the time maybe their relationship just isn’t worth the pain.

Will Cleo take heed?

Beau Ramsey asks Kitty Draper if she'd like to go for a drink with him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) asks Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) out for a drink.

Later, Cleo drops a letter off from the hospital for Kitty which contains details of a placement induction for the hospital. With Kitty’s mind elsewhere she reschedules her date with Beau.

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashely Taylor Dawson) opens up to Beau about his concerns for Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) who is transgender.

Dad Darren says he's worried about Phoenix finding love and acceptance from someone in the future.

Will Beau give Darren the reassurance he needs?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.