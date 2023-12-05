Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen DISOWNS both Felix and Warren!

Mercedes doesn't want Felix or Warren to find her!

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is left heartbroken when Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) declares she doesn't want to be found in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercy has fled the village to seek answers about the dilemma she's facing. She's pregnant - but doesn't know if the father is Felix or her secret lover, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Confiding her woes to someone, Mercedes wants guidance on what to do. Instead, she receives some good old-fashioned tough love, leaving her with a huge decision to make about her unborn child.

What will she do?

Warren and Felix are devastated by Mercedes' rejection. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back in the village, Felix's paranoia is overwhelming him as he worries about his fiancée's whereabouts.

Warren suggests they go looking for her, but the search is called off when Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) reveals she's received a text from Mercedes saying she's safe but doesn't want anyone to find her.

In despair, Warren begs DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) to carry on digging for information, leaving her wondering why he's so bothered about his bestie's girlfriend.

Is she about to discover the truth?

Zoe is curious about Warren's interest in the case. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, newly-returned Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is enjoying catching up with Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

She admits she misses him, but fearing Ella wants to rekindle their relationship, Charlie lets her know he's very happy with Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip).

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) want Ella to spend Christmas with them. However, Warren has other ideas and declares his daughter will chose to be with him.

Later, Cindy tries to give Ella some advice about Charlie, but it all backfires when the teen decides it's time she made up with grandmother Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber).

Remorseful Ella wants Norma to be part of her life again. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has reason to celebrate when she lands a job as a counsellor at Hollyoaks High.

At work, Sally St. Clare (Annie Wallace) gushes to Diane about her pride for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and admits she wishes her son would find a nice man to settle down with.

Their chat gives Diane an idea, and later over drinks at The Dog she tries to find out if JP has feelings for Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Diane and Sally decide to try a spot of matchmaking! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) remains crippled with back pain, and resorts to popping some of daughter Freya Calder's (Ellie Henry) old painkillers to relieve his agony.

And, there's a new kid on the block when Andre (David Joshua-Anthony) arrives in the village.

Striking up a conversation with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Andre reveals he's looking to start the local college and hopes to move to the area.

Dillon decides to help and invites his mate to spend the night at the Maaliks.

But is there more to his arrival than meets the eye?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.