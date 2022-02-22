‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Mercedes McQueen makes BIG discovery!

The shocks keep coming for Mercedes McQueen in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes already has a huge pile of worries to deal with but tonight, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has some more bad news for her.

The revelation leads to Yazz and Mercedes having a heated argument.

However the timing couldn’t be worse because just as the two women are venting their anger at each other, the social worker who has been keeping a close eye on Mercedes and her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) turns up for a visit.

Mercedes McQueen pictured with her son Bobby Costello. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor), the daughter of Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) makes a shocking revelation and there is more upheaval in the McQueen family when Mercedes herself, makes a BIG discovery.

What has she found out now?

Caretaker, Prince McQueen, is suddenly in the firing line. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Prince McQueen’s (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is stressing out because his job at Hollyoaks High is in jeopardy.

Last week there was drama when DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) was found passed out in the school after drinking alcohol that he’d found in a secret stash in the caretaker’s cupboard.

Prince, who is the school’s caretaker is immediately in the firing line for having booze stashed away but the true culprit is actually Deputy Head, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), whose drinking has spiralled dangerously out of control in recent weeks.

Will John Paul come clean and admit the truth? Or is he happy to sit back and let the blame fall on Prince’s shoulders?

DeMarcus was found passed out at school after binging on alcohol. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, DeMarcus, who has since recovered after his scary passing out, shows his softer side.

He helps his friend Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) cover up an uncomfortable situation.

Leela Lomax has been doing everything she can to bring in some cash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) gets some bad news about her fast cash scheme.

Leela, who has been struggling with her finances ever since being made redundant from her job, has been doing everything she can to make ends meet.

However, tonight’s news is a huge setback for her. How is she going to get through this?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm