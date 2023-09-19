Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDER! Rayne Royce is discovered DEAD!

It seems that manipulative Influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) is about to pay the ultimate price for all her controlling meddling in tonight’s hour long special of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

As the episode begins, Rayne Royce’s body is seen floating lifelessly in the swimming pool of the luxury villa she has rented.

However all is not quite as it seems as Rayne suddenly bursts out of water and tells her army of online followers, ‘The old Rayne is dead…long live Rayne 2.0’

Her best mate Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) is absolutely speechless as Rayne explains it’s all part of a video she’s making for the producers of reality show, Love Cave.

But terrible events are about to unfold....

Rayne's 'friends' including Zoe and Lizzie arrive at the luxury mansion for the pool party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile all the 20-somethings are bowled over as they arrive at the luxurious mansion that Rayne has got her hands on by various underhand means.

The episode rewinds to the present as taxi driver Benny (played by Michael Starke who older viewers will recognise from his Brookside days playing Sinbad) drops them off.

Rayne is warned by talent agent Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) that she is going to have to up the drama for the Love Cave producers, as the manor house is fitted with cameras to catch all the action.

Prince and Hunter McQueen arrive to enjoy the fun. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The mates are dropped off by taxi driver Benny played by former Brookside star, Michael Starke. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Rayne threatens her pal Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) that if she pushes her over returning the deposit she stole from Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordson) accounts, she will tell her paralegal chum Lacey that she’s been involved in foul play.

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) who has been held captive in a basement by Rayne’s ex, Brent (Jesse Fox) manages to convince Brent to let her go free.

Both Brent and Peri race to the mansion where Peri is planning to expose evil Rayne and all her horrendous and dangerous lies.

Peri has been held captive by Rayne's brainwashed ex, Brent. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Rayne announces a ‘roast’ at dinner - where all the Hollyoaks locals must open up about their true opinions on each other.

Rayne picks apart her friends and housemates one by one and the game turns into ‘who would you kill’.

Everyone chooses Rayne!

However, there is shock all round when later on Rayne is discovered dead at the mansion!

Who was her killer?

The pool party takes a very sinister turn when Rayne is discovered dead! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who has cheated on her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) with his best mate Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), has turned down Felix’s recent marriage proposal.

Mercedes begs Felix to give her the chance to explain herself and give her the opportunity to talk things through.

However, Felix is consumed with watching moments from his old family life with his ex, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

Felix's proposal to Mercedes did NOT go well! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, with Felix completely shutting her out, Mercedes is filled with guilt and self-loathing and ends up sleeping with Warren again at the garage.

However, this time Felix has seen the two of them together and knows everything!

A devastated Felix flees but Warren knows where he is headed and follows in chase to a quarry they used to visit while at the children’s home together.

A devastated Felix flees to a familiar cliff-top spot and is followed by Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix and Warren are both in very volatile head-spaces. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At the clifftop Warren tries to get Felix to connect with him as his mental health deteriorates.

Can either of them make it home safe?

And what future awaits the best friends after Warren’s devastating betrayal?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4