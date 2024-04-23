Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDER? Ste Hay is blackmailed to KILL Murphy!

Ste Hay is blackmailed. Is he about to commit murder in Hollyoaks?

A terrified Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) finds himself at the mercy of deranged Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Events quickly escalate when a vengeful Warren makes Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) hold a gun to Murphy (Rick S.Carr).

Ste is distraught but an irate Warren holds him to ransom.

Ste finally snaps but things take a different turn when his son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) calls, prompting Ste to turn and point the gun at Warren!

Who is going to get out of this alive?

Headteacher, Carter Shepherd (above), has been brainwashing pupil Lucas Hay. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tells Ste that Lucas is being brainwashed by twisted headteacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) into believing that homosexuality is evil and sinful.

Lucas is becoming increasingly distraught and, when he meets up with his friend Dillon Ray (Nathanile Dass) in the Folly, Dillon tries to reason with him.

However, things take a TERRIBLE and DISTRESSING turn when events escalate between the two lads with tragic consequences.

With Lucas later going missing, John Paul and Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) go searching for him.

Hannah reveals to a shocked John Paul that SHE was responsible for blackmailing Carter.

The villagers, including Scott Drinkwell (above) are out to celebrate Pride. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Kitty Draper at Pride. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ste is devastated that his son didn’t feel able to confide in him about his sexuality and is now on a mission to confront Carter.

All the while, the Pride celebrations are in full swing with brothers Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) and Hunter (Theo Graham) at the decks.

Prince McQueen is on DJ duty at Pride. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is confused when Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) gets an urgent call and has to leave.

Cindy Cunningham is trying on her wedding dress but has an accident involving some wine! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is busy trying on her wedding dress for her forthcoming nuptials to Dave Williams (Dominic Power) who will be her FIFTH groom!

Cindy confides in Dave’s daughter, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) that she’s worried about getting married again.

And later when she accidentally spills wine on her dress she is convinced it’s a BAD omen for the forthcoming wedding.

Is she right to be having second thoughts?

Cindy thinks it's a bad omen when she accidentally spoils her wedding dress! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham), who has been on a mission to find Fraser Black’s hidden fortune, is certain it is hidden at the Loft.

However, tonight, when Freddie gets his hands on plans for the Loft he is caught in the act by Warren.

How will volatile Warren react to Freddie's snooping around?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4