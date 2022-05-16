Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDERER! All eyes are on Ethan Williams!

Ethan Williams gets the news that Maya's body has been found!

Killer Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is feeling the heat in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Is the net closing in on him? And should he be very, very afraid?

Earlier on his nephew Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) invites Ethan to dinner along with his new beau, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).

Zoe arrives but it looks like any plans for the cosy little dinner are about to be blown out of the water.

Detective Zoe breaks the news that the body of Ethan’s ex, Maya Harkwell (Ky Discala) has been discovered!

Is Ethan about to become the chief suspect in DI Zoe Anderson's murder investigation? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Suddenly all eyes are on Ethan who was the last person known to have seen her in the village.

Will he crack and reveal the terrible truth, that he accidentally killed Maya during a heated tussle?

Or will he stay quiet? In which case how will he cover up his killer crime now that everyone knows that Maya is dead and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) know Ethan’s terrible secret?

Sienna (above) and Ste know Ethan's killer secret in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Ste who was blackmailed by Ethan into hiding Maya’s body in the woods, has a big confession to make to his sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

Is Ste about to admit that he and his accomplice, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) helped hide Maya’s corpse?

Things are about to take an even darker turn when detective Zoe’s life is threatened and Sienna goes rogue!

Is Olivia behind the slanderous front-page news about John-Paul McQueen? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s panic for head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) after discovering the school newspaper’s slanderous front-page headline about her son, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

New recruit to Hollyoaks High, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has some explaining to do to Sally.

Can Yazz prove she’s not to blame?

And could it once again be jealous teacher, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) who is the real culprit and been whipping up trouble? ,

Brooke was shocked to come face to face with their son, Thierry. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) doesn’t know how to feel after their emotional reunion with their son, Thierry, the previous day.

Brooke’s partner, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) suggests they speak to Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) and share how they’re feeling.

However, things quickly take an uncomfortable turn when a comment from Brooke makes Ripley question their relationship.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm