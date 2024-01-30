Hollyoaks spoilers: Mystery IMPOSTER Kitty causes mayhem

Mysterious newcomer Kitty is harbouring secrets from her past.

Mysterious newcomer Kitty's (Iz Hesketh) presence in the village raises questions in tonight's episode of Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Viewers will recognise the intriguing character from last month's stunt episode, which saw a four-vehicle car crash claim the lives of innocent victims, including Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

In the aftermath of the incident, Kitty realises the person she was travelling with had been killed. Acting on impulse, she then stole her deceased companion's purse and ID card and fled the scene.

Now imposter Kitty has found her way to Hollyoaks and has found a job as The Dog's new barmaid.

But are the secrets of her past about to be discovered?

Beau wants to know more about Kitty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Secretive Kitty heads to the river clutching two driving licenses - one belonging to her and the other to the girl who died in the car crash beside her.

What is she planning to do with them?

Intrigued Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) approaches Kitty and introduces himself to her. He's curious to know more about who she is, but Kitty decides it's safest to not to share any details with a stranger.

However, Beau doesn't have to wait long to find out more when Kitty returns to The Dog and hands Diane her ID, introducing herself as a proud transwoman.

Sienna refuses to give up on her search for missing Rafe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is still searching for answers about Lord Rafe's (Chris Gordon) whereabouts.

She was heartbroken when Rafe seemingly abandoned her on their wedding idea, and is tragically unaware Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has been concealing his dead body in the manor house basement.

Taking friend Maxine Minniver's (Nikki Sanderson) advice, Sienna reports Rafe's disappearance to the police and informs them her fiancé has a terminal brain tumour.

Later, a suspicious Sienna heads down to the basement to search for clues, but Dilly's quick to cover her tracks.

Sienna then starts opening up about her late dad Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield), completely oblivious to the fact Dilly also shares a connection to him.

Dave is consumed with shame over his recent behaviour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is consumed with shame over falling off the wagon.

The troubled dad succumbed to temptation and went on a drink and drugs binge with fellow lost soul Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell).

The dangerous bender led Dave to collapse the following day and he ended up in hospital.

Now recovering back home, he opens up to son Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) about his struggles to stay sober.

Can the lad help Dave beat his demons?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm