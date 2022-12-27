Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne makes a shocking discovery about Beau!

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is reeling after making a disturbing discovery about Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Newcomer Beau, who is the son of Hollyoaks stalwart, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) recently started working as a teacher at Hollyoaks High.

Tonight, Nancy, who is Deputy Head at the secondary school, walks in on Beau looking at an adult site online!

Beau (right) recently arrived in the village and introduced himself as Tony's son. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nancy has to confront Beau and later on, with her suspicions raised, she decides to do an online search on Beau.

However she is very shocked by what she finds!

What revelations about new arrival Beau has she unearthed?

Elsewhere, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has a difficult choice to make now that it’s been discovered that she committed data fraud.

Misbah tampered with medical records in order to get her son, Imran (Ijaz Rana) fast-tracked into an eating disorder clinic.

However, her illegal activity has been discovered by a colleague.

Will Misbah be forced to resign from her position at Dee Valley Hospital?

Misbah (right) has lied to get her son Imran (centre) admitted early to a specialist clinic. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is determined to unearth the truth about twisted Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Maxine has already stolen Eric’s laptop to try and uncover evidence.

Tonight she tries to get lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) on board to help her with her case against Eric.

Maxine tries to enlist the help of lawyer James Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine shows James a letter from Eric’s former flatmate, Seamus, in which Seamus impores Eric ‘to change before it’s too late.’

James isn’t convinced that Eric is guilty after hearing how much his brother Tony (Nick Pickard) sympathises with him.

However, he soon changes his mind when they get a call from Seamus telling him just how dangerous Eric is!

What exactly does Eric's former flat-mate Seamus (above) know? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Osborne’s, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) confides in Cindy Cunningham (Stephane Waring) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healy) about how upset he is about his young son, Oscar, walking to school by himself.

Darren is clearly struggling to let Oscar go.

Will Cindy and Goldie have any comforting words of advice for dad Darren?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4