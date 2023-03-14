Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne prays for a miracle!

Nancy Osborne feels her entire family and life is imploding in Hollyoaks.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is beside herself and no longer knows which way to turn in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy and her husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) were plunged into a blind panic earlier in the week when they noticed that their baby daughter, Morgan’s, foot had turned blue.

Morgan was taken to hospital and has since undergone medical tests which have revealed some worrying and distressing issues with her health.

Head teacher Nancy has been having a tough time both at work and home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Nancy is pinning all her hope on some treatment, however it is going to come at a big price.

She is already crumbling under the strain of trying to juggle her work as the head teacher of Hollyoaks High and her responsibilities as a mother.

Her son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has recently gone off the rails again and been buying drugs from a local dealer.

Charlie (above) has been adding to Nancy and Darren's stress. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nancy feels everything has spiraled way out of control and that she is failing all of her children. Right now she's praying for a miracle to get everything back on track.

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is in HUGE trouble following the terrible car crash into her property, the Grand Bazaar.

Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) ploughed into the building and caused significant damage to the building which then started to collapse.

Cindy (left) is in dire straits in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Cindy was hoping that insurance would cover the costs of repairing the retail outlet, however, there is a major hitch when earlier in the week she had the horrible realisation that she hadn’t renewed the insurance and it had actually expired.

So far she has managed to hide the truth from Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

Cindy has concocted a secret plan on how she’s going to raise the vast sum of cash needed for the reconstruction of the Grand Bazaar.

What is she planning to do? And will it all come good or is there another huge pitfall lurking just around the corner?

Twisted Eric Foster brought fear and terror to Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at The Dog, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is still haunted by everything that has happened with his disturbed brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

In terrifying scenes, Eric was seen masterminding a siege at The Dog and taking aim at Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) with a crossbow, leaving Diane badly injured.

Tony’s been overwhelmed with guilt about his brother’s actions ever since and it’s been putting a huge strain on his marriage to Diane.

Tonight Diane struggles to convince Tony that he needs professional counseling to try and help him move forwards.

Maxine (above) was held captive by Eric Foster. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) was also targeted by dangerous Eric and he held her hostage at his caravan. Eric wanted her gone after Maxine had received a tip-off from Eric’s sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) just moments before she was killed.

Tonight Maxine tells Tony and Diane that she has been asked to speak about her experience at a women’s activist conference.

Maxine asks Tony if he would be able to join her but Diane steps in, knowing that it will break Tony, and volunteers herself for the job instead.

Rayne (above) has a plan to make Prince a 'viral hit' in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, influencer Rayne (Jemma Donovan) continues with her attempts to make Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) a ‘viral hit’ among her thousands of social media followers.

She announces that Prince is going to do a live DJ set on her socials.

However Prince has a confidence crisis and starts to worry that he won’t be up to it, but luckily his best friend is there to give him the push he needs.

Will Rayne’s idea prove to be a big hit?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4