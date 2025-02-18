Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne tells husband Darren they’re over!

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) tells her husband Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) that she’s done with him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy has been left hurt and let down by Darren on numerous occasions and the final straw was finding out that he had spent the night with Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) at the recent party that Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) threw.

A very drunk Darren recently spent the night with Kat Omari in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, parents Darren and Nancy have got their son, Oscar (Noah Holdsworth), to worry about too.

Oscar was left badly injured after he got caught in the crossfire in the fight between Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) and horrid bully Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) who has been making Ro’s life hell.

Tonight, both parents are at Oscar’s hospital bedside however Nancy is giving Darren the cold shoulder.

When Darren asks what he’s done wrong, Nancy tells him that she’s spoken to his daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and she knows all about his secret night with Kat.

Kat has also accused Darren of assaulting her! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Oscar, who is deaf and wears a hearing implant, wakes up.

His mum and dad have to break the news that he won’t be able to hear well for a while as he needs his implant replacing.

The police turn up saying they need to ask Oscar a few more questions but Nancy is worried that it’s going to be too much for her lad.

Later, Darren’s dad, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) turns up to give Nancy and Darren a break from the hospital.

However, he immediately senses that something is very off between the married couple.

Darren with Kat at the party along with his daughter, Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren is forced to come clean to Nancy and reveal how he and Kat came to know each other.

It’s all too much for Nancy who tells him just how much she has been struggling following his recent disappearing act.

She tells him she doesn’t think there’s a way back for their relationship as he has broken her trust… again.

Grace Black has a bombshell revelation for her husband Freddie! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, shockwaves ripple through the village when a secret is revealed and a revenge plan is set in motion.

Put under pressure, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) admits to her estranged husband Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) that she got herself shot, deliberately, in a desperate attempt to save their marriage.

How will Freddie, who's in love with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) react to that bombshell?

Freddie is in complete shock when Grace reveals she got herself deliberately shot! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) comes to a big decision and Ste Hay (Kieron Richarson) is still looking for the stray cat, Fernando, who has gone missing.

Ste becomes increasingly convinced that Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) has got something to do with Fernando’s disappearance.

He heads down the allotments where gardener Jez works and spots fresh soil in one of Jez's flowerbeds.

A suspicious Ste starts digging thinking it may be Fernando buried there but what exactly is he going to unearth?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.