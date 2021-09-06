‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Nate Denby has a hidden agenda

It’s clear that newcomer Nate Denby (Chris Charles) has a secret agenda in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate who arrived in the village to move in as Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) new flatmate has already got off to a rocky start in Chester.

After upsetting Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin), Grace encourages her new roommate Nate to get to know the locals.

What secrets is Nate Denby hiding? (Image credit: Channel 4 )

However it soon becomes clear that Nate has a hidden agenda as he sets his sights on the Deveraux family.

Later on Nate consoles Grace after an awkward encounter with her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

When Grace is clearly rattled, Nate takes her mind off the run-in by enticing her into the bedroom!

Sienna is scared to hear there has been a new development regarding Summer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, a frustrated Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) struggles to focus on work as she can’t get crazed Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) who is on the run, out of her mind.

Sienna’s sister Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) encourages Sienna to confide in Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) saying Brody is the only other person who understands exactly what she’s going through.

Will Sienna take Liberty’s advice?

Later on DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) announces that there has been a new development concerning Summer’s case. What’s the news?

Ella Richardson is going back to Hollyoaks High. (Image credit: C4)

Meanwhile, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) who was responsible for killing drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) and recently returned to Chester after being given a youth rehabilitation order, takes the next stop to normality as she returns to school at Hollyoaks High.

However, troubled Ella is soon upset when she notices there are nasty posts about her on the school’s online page.

But her best mate, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) reassures her that he will give everyone something else to gossip about to take the heat off her.

What is Charlie planning to do?

Prince McQueen with his fiancée Olivia. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is in full wedding-planning mode ever since her son Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) returned to Hollyoaks and announced he was engaged.

As Goldie gets carried away with plans little does she know that Prince is hiding a BIG secret.

Prince’s fiancée, Olivia (Emily Burnett) encourages him to come clean to his mum.

Will he do as Olivia advises and what exactly is he hiding from mum Goldie?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.