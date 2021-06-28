'Hollyoaks' spoilers: New mum Becky arrives in Hollyoaks

New mum Becky played by Katie McGlynn arrives in Hollyoaks.

There’s a new face in Hollyoaks when a new mum called Becky arrives in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Becky, played by former Coronation Street star, Katie McGlynn, gets chatting to fellow new mum, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) outside the hospital.

Becky and Diane Hutchinson get chatting outside the hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Becky invites Diane to go for a walk with her which immediately gives Diane an excuse to get out of her hospital appointment.

At the park, Diane, who is suffering with OCD, confides in Becky about her fears surrounding the safety of her children.

Becky listens attentively and also opens up to Diane. Could this be the start of a new friendship?

Diane is eager to avoid going into the hospital and pleased to have a distraction when she chats to Becky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is heartbroken to hear that his on-off girlfriend, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) spent the night with Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Luke had been hoping to get back together with Cindy and tell her how he felt about her.

The snipey comments from Luke’s mum, Sue (Marian McLoughlin) just make things worse. Luke is furious and tells his mum she needs to pack her bags and leave!

Luke Morgan has had enough of mum Sue's criticism and gives her her marching orders! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) realises that John Paul (James Sutton) hasn’t visited his mum Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in prison.

He encourages John Paul to stop avoiding Sally and answer her calls.

However when John Paul picks up the phone, his call with his mum is interrupted by Sally begging an anonymous figure to leave her alone.

Is someone hurting Sally in prison?

Joel wants to help protect his dad, Warren Fox (pictured above). (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is on a mission to protect his dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who is now in deep working for corrupt businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Joel tries to do some snooping in The Loft but gets caught out by Warren.

Later on Joel asks Fergus and Warren out for a beer but Fergus expertly avoids answering Joel’s questions about his income.

However, Joel seizes an opportunity and when no one is looking, steals the keys from the table that unlock Fergus’s office. What is he planning to do next and what will he discover?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.