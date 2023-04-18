Hollyoaks spoilers: Newcomer Dillon Ray gets the Chester lowdown from Imran!

Newcomer Dillon Ray is welcomed to the village by his cousin Imran and DeMarcus in Hollyoaks.

New arrival, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), is given the special Hollyoaks treatment in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dillon, who is Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) nephew, arrived in Chester after a big row erupted with his mother and he was booted out of the family home.

His Aunty Misbah has welcomed him into the fold and tonight his cousin, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is on hand to give him a tour.

Dillon Ray is quite a live-wire in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Dillon's excited about the prospect of starting school at Hollyoaks’ High and making new friends and keen to get the lowdown from Imran.

However, as Imran takes him round all the local spots he realises he’s haunted by lots of past traumas and that staying in Hollyoaks is triggering constant reminders of things he’d rather forget.

In a shock move, Imran suddenly comes to a BIG decision!

Showing Dillon around triggers some painful memories for Imran (left) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is harbouring the huge secret that her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) was unable to receive her recent planned transplant.

Juliet, who needed the operation to help treat her cancer, doesn’t want to tell her mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), because she doesn't think Donna-Marie could cope with any additional worry.

Juliet promises Peri she’ll break the news to her mum once things have settled down a bit.

Peri Lomax and her girlfriend Juliet in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Juliet’s big brother, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is struggling with Juliet’s health worries and spending more time than ever with his new girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).

Influencer Rayne is oblivious to Donna-Marie’s recent struggles and Juliet's not happy when she walks in on Romeo modelling a new underwear brand for Rayne’s army of followers and acting as if he hasn’t got a care in the world!

After feeling Juliet's wrath, Rayne tries to comfort Romeo and tells him that she loves him.

However Romeo’s reaction ISN’T what she was hoping for!

Rayne is left rocked by Romeo's reaction to the L-word in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Romeo confides in his best mate, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and admits that he was thrown by Rayne using the L-word.

He confesses that it brought up past emotions of his late wife, Lily McQueen (Lauren McQueen) who tragically died after contracting sepsis.

Prince has some comforting words for Romeo and later on he’s feeling better about things.

However, just as he’s feeling more optimistic, he stumbles across something on girlfriend Rayne’s phone that she definitely DIDN’T want him to see!

What has Romeo discovered and will this be the end for the young couple?

Romeo is feeling pensive in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tries to help his fiancé, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) battle with his guilty conscience over deceiving Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) into visiting prisoner Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Wracked with guilt, James wants to come clean about what’s going on, but will Ste convince him to stay quiet for now?

James Nightingale is feeling guilty in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), her boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Felix’s son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) have a day out planned together.

However, when loved-up couple Mercedes and Felix share more than just picnic pork pies, teenager DeMarcus feels like a third wheel and decides to make a hasty exit!

Will the lovebirds even notice he’s gone?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4