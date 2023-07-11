Hollyoaks spoilers: Newcomer Dilly leaves Sienna Blake feeling threatened!

New arrival, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has not exactly warmed to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and things got more tense between the two women in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna is left feeling anxious when Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) sister Dilly seems to be much more of a threat than she first anticipated.

Worrying that Dilly might derail her plans to get her hands on millionaire Rafe’s fortune, Sienna soon hatches a plan with her secret boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

Sienna Blake is on a mission to marry Rafe to get her hands on his millions. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However Sienna’s soon taken aback when Lord Rafe announces that he’s bought the The Grande Bazaar market from Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Sienna is immediately concerned about Cindy’s wellbeing as the market was her pride and joy and agreeing to sell it seems totally out of character for Cindy.

When Cindy’s brother, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) discovers that Rafe is the new owner, he tells the Lord he’ll do whatever he can to stop the sale from going through.

Tom Cunningham is determined to stop the sale of the Grande Bazaar going through. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Ethan, (who is still in a secret relationship with Sienna), finds himself in a tricky situation when Dilly begins to flirt outrageously with him.

And things soon get very awkward when Dilly kisses Ethan in view of Sienna.

Sienna doesn't like that one little bit but is unable to say anything!

Later on, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) tries to convince Ethan that the two of them should go out together one night to meet new women.

However, when Cindy walks past, Dave decides to ask her out on a date instead.

Dave asks Cindy (above) out on a date. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Tom wants to know why Cindy sold The Grande Bazaar behind his back and without his consent.

Cindy's forced to admit that she committed fraud by signing his name so the sale could go ahead.

When Tom also discovers that she sold it without making a profit, he realises Cindy’s mind is currently in a very unstable place and she's not thinking straight.

He confronts her but Cindy lashes out at him with some very insensitive words.

Tom is so hurt he declares he wants nothing more to do with her.

John Paul is not in a good place right now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, former deputy head teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is feeling frustrated with his work life and is determined to find himself a more satisfactory job.

However, his search soon leaves him feeling very deflated.

His mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and nephew Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) are concerned about him not seeming himself and soon realise things are worse than they thought when he admits how stuck and hopeless he feels in his life.

Can his family members do anything to pull him out of his dark place?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4