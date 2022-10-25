Hollyoaks spoilers: Norma Crow makes a HUGE decision involving her son Warren!

Villain Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) comes to a BIG decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When icy criminal, Norma, stumbles upon her son Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) medical records, she seems to be genuinely concerned for his health.

Having given the situation some thought, Norma is spurred into taking action and surprises Warren by making an offer he never in a million years expected to hear.

What has Norma decided to do?

Warren Fox is taken aback to hear the news from his mother, Norma in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) are beside themselves when the ‘body’ of mystery man, Richard, appears to have gone missing.

In yeseterday’s episode Ste Hay was in bits when he discovered Richard lying on his doorstep, apparently dead.

In a panic he reached out to his partner in crime, Sienna, begging her to help him hide Richard.

However, there was shock all round when Richard, who they were convinced had passed away, disappeared.

Tonight, Ste and Sienna are frantically scouring the woods where they had hidden him.

However, they are stopped in their tracks when they get some hopeful news.

What exactly has happened to Richard?

Sienna was dragged into helping Ste Hay hide Richard's body but things take an unsettling turn. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Nadira Vali, (Ashling O’Shea) wants to take the next step with her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

After getting an update about her life and future, Nadira has decided she wants to live with Juliet and says they should move in together.

But does Juliet want the same thing?

And are the two women on the different pages right now?

Juliet and Nadira have been besieged with problems in their relationship in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus,Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) gets an eyeful when Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) walks in on her and is stark naked!

Theresa has teamed up with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to help Prince raise cash by selling off serial killer, Silas Blissett’s possessions.

Theresa is shocked to see Prince in the buff, but in a surprising twist, she later discovers it could have been just what they needed to get sales going!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4