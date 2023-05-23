Hollyoaks spoilers: OH BABY! Is pregnant Yazz Cunningham ready to start a family?

Yazz Cunningham is feeling overwhelmed with her baby news in Hollyoaks.

Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has a huge decision to make in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yazz recently discovered she was pregnant but everything is getting on top of her tonight.

When Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) shows up asking if she can move into Yazz and Tom’s place with her son, Hilton, Yazz quickly jumps in saying no.

Yazz explains they’ve already got too much going on with Tom’s daughter,Steph, but Tom picks up on this and is annoyed with Yazz for making his child sound like a burden.

He puts Yazz on the spot and asks if she even wants a family?

Tom tries to get Yazz to open up in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Just as Yazz is opening up to Tom about her fears, Zain walks in and overhears the baby conversation.

Zain tries to comfort Yazz and tells her that she needs to do what’s right for her.

Juliet's health has taken a turn for the worse in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, cancer patient, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw), recent prognosis is on everyone’s minds.

Juliet’s brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tells his new husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) that there’s no way he can go ahead with their honeymoon plans when Juliet’s health is so fragile.

Ste is determined to be there for his husband and promises James that he will support him through all the pain he’s suffering with Juliet.

Zoe is planning to have a termination without telling her ex, Sam, the father of the baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) was shocked to see a pregnancy test fall out of Zoe Anderson’s (Garcia Brown) in yesterday’s episode.

However tonight, Zoe’s mind is made up.

She has booked a consultation for a termination later that day and she makes her ex’s uncle promise to keep it a secret.

However, later on a desperate Sam turns up on Zoe’s door with a huge teddy bear, begging her to hear him out.

Zoe is adamant she’s going to go off to her planned appointment and can't stick around to listen to what Sam's got to say.

However her mum, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) has other ideas when she picks up Zoe’s phone and is shocked to notice a search page open on terminations.

Zoe's mum, Sharon, recently arrived in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sharon tells Zoe she needs to tell Sam the truth but Zoe makes her mum promise she will not tell anyone about the baby or the termination.

Can Sharon be trusted to keep quiet?

Or is she going to tell Sam what Zoe is planning?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4