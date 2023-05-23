Hollyoaks spoilers: OH BABY! Is pregnant Yazz Cunningham ready to start a family?
Airs Friday 2 June 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has a huge decision to make in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Yazz recently discovered she was pregnant but everything is getting on top of her tonight.
When Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) shows up asking if she can move into Yazz and Tom’s place with her son, Hilton, Yazz quickly jumps in saying no.
Yazz explains they’ve already got too much going on with Tom’s daughter,Steph, but Tom picks up on this and is annoyed with Yazz for making his child sound like a burden.
He puts Yazz on the spot and asks if she even wants a family?
Just as Yazz is opening up to Tom about her fears, Zain walks in and overhears the baby conversation.
Zain tries to comfort Yazz and tells her that she needs to do what’s right for her.
Elsewhere, cancer patient, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw), recent prognosis is on everyone’s minds.
Juliet’s brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tells his new husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) that there’s no way he can go ahead with their honeymoon plans when Juliet’s health is so fragile.
Ste is determined to be there for his husband and promises James that he will support him through all the pain he’s suffering with Juliet.
Meanwhile, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) was shocked to see a pregnancy test fall out of Zoe Anderson’s (Garcia Brown) in yesterday’s episode.
However tonight, Zoe’s mind is made up.
She has booked a consultation for a termination later that day and she makes her ex’s uncle promise to keep it a secret.
However, later on a desperate Sam turns up on Zoe’s door with a huge teddy bear, begging her to hear him out.
Zoe is adamant she’s going to go off to her planned appointment and can't stick around to listen to what Sam's got to say.
However her mum, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) has other ideas when she picks up Zoe’s phone and is shocked to notice a search page open on terminations.
Sharon tells Zoe she needs to tell Sam the truth but Zoe makes her mum promise she will not tell anyone about the baby or the termination.
Can Sharon be trusted to keep quiet?
Or is she going to tell Sam what Zoe is planning?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.