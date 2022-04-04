Hollyoaks spoilers: Olivia Bradshaw gets some ALARMING news!

Olivia Bradshaw gets some alarming news in Hollyoaks.

Teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is left horrified in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Olivia’s morning gets off to a terrible start when her teaching colleague Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) breaks some bad news to her.

Someone has created a shocking photoshop image of Olivia and it’s currently doing the rounds on the internet and social media!

Nancy grills Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) to find out what he knows about it, but Charlie, whose behaviour has been a big cause for concern recently, is staying tight-lipped.

After getting nothing out of Charlie, the two women are determined to find out where the image came from.

Later on, and feeling the pressure, Charlie turns to a new friend for advice.

Who has he chosen to confide in and will they be helpful?

Mercedes decides to pay her son Bobby a visit but things don't go to plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is getting ready to visit her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Bobby is now living with his Aunty Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour).

Mercedes sent him there thinking it would do him good but she has no clue that Wendy is secretly in cahoots with serial killer and Bobby’s great-grandfather, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

Bobby's behaviour unsettles Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In preparation for the visit, Mercedes packs a load of treats and goodies for her son.

However, she is taken aback when Bobby doesn’t have quite the reaction she was hoping for.

Bobby is definitely behaving a little differently.

When the two of them spend the day shopping, he asks his mum if he can buy a surprise gift.

Mercedes is pleased when Bobby buys what she thinks is a gold ‘M” and is certain the gift is for her.

However, she’s in for a shock when she finds out who it is really for!

Liberty Savage has been selling her home-made soaps. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has created a new soap that seems to be a best-seller.

Liberty is delighted that her goods seem to be flying off the stall.

However is the product’s success all for the right reasons or is something else going on here?

What's going on with Liberty's soap production? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) turns to an old friend for confession as he struggles to cope with his guilt.

Later on Joel makes a SHOCKING decision.

Joel is horrified to learn the truth about his father, Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But there are more problems for Joel when Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) drops by to discuss his deal with Joel’s father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

In the process, Ethan accidentally reveals Warren’s drug abuse to a horrified Joel.

What action will Joel take next?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm