Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax ATTACKS DS Zoe Anderson!
Airs Thursday 16 November 2023 on E4 at 7pm.
Peri Lomax's (Ruby O'Donnell) temper gets the better of her and she ends up attacking DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Tensions are high amongst those who attended Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) fateful pool party and fingers of suspicion are being pointed in all kinds of directions.
Peri shocked the group of suspects by publicly declaring any one of them could have been responsible for killing Rayne.
Hunter was then faced with a difficult decision - whether to side with his friends or girlfriend DS Zoe Anderson - and he picked Zoe!
As Hunter's pals reel, an angry Peri confronts Zoe in the middle of the village.
The pair wind up in a row, which culminates in Peri slapping the detective in the face!
Witnessing the violent exchange, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) jumps in to diffuse the situation.
Will Peri find herself on the wrong side of the law for assaulting a police officer?
Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) are on the hunt for clues as to what would be the perfect Christmas present for Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).
The ladies aren't doing a very good job of being discreet though, and Joel soon picks up on their strange behaviour.
Confused, he turns to his dad Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for a bit of fatherly advice.
But it seems Joel has got the wrong end of the stick, and when Leela returns home from shopping she discovers her boyfriend thought she was suggesting they should spice things up in the bedroom.
Awkward!
Meanwhile, time is running out for Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) to find the money to pay off his mounting debt.
Darren has been struggling financially and the extent of his cashflow crisis became apparent when a debt collector was on his tail.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) are keen to help him deal with his problems. But as Darren scrabbles about for dosh, he rejects their offer of support.
Will he live to regret turning them away?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.
