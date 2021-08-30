‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Prince McQueen reveals his BIG secret

Prince McQueen has some surprise news for everyone.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) reveals he is engaged in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Prince made a surprise return to Hollyoaks in yesterday’s episode and it seems he has a lot of filling in to do with his family.

The McQueen family is delighted to have him back in the fold and his mum Goldie (Chelsee Healey) flaunts him around the village and volunteers his services to be the DJ at Walter Deveraux’s (Trevor A Toussaint) birthday bash.

Goldie McQueen was stunned to see her boy Prince back in the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Olivia is engaged to Goldie's son, Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However Goldie can’t help noticing that there’s something that seems different about her son and she soon finds out why.

Goldie is gobsmacked when she comes face-to-face with Prince’s big secret: her son is engaged and it looks like Goldie has just met his fiancée, Olivia (Emily Burnett).

Peri Lomax has lost her phone which has now ended up in the hands of her stalker, Timmy. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is still on the hunt for her missing phone.

Her secret stalker, Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) who stole it from her, sneaks the phone back into her bag when she’s not looking.

However it is soon revealed that tech-whizz, Timmy, has cloned Peri’s phone.

Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) calls Timmy over to her house to fix her DVD player again, but really it’s just a ruse to get him to talk about his secret crush.

Without all the details, or knowing the identity of his crush, Trish encourages Timmy to carry on pursuing his mystery woman.

What will Timmy, who has become totally obsessed with Peri, do next?

Martine talks to her daughter, Celeste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) opens up to her daughter Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) on how she met Celeste’s dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Celeste suggests that Martine invites Felix to the BBQ that is being arranged for Walter’s (Trevor A Toussaint) birthday.

However, Martine isn’t convinced that’s a good idea.

Later on, Celeste discovers that Walter encouraged Felix to leave the village.

Shaq has been on a mission to get the truth from Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is busy playing detective, trying to find out the identity of his biological father by sifting through old photos.

Meanwhile, Shaq gets the wrong end of the stick when he mistakenly believes that all is forgiven between him and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm