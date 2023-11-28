Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne Royce's killer is finally REVEALED!

The identity of Rayne's killer is finally revealed - but who did it?

After weeks of speculation, the identity of Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) killer is finally exposed in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The influencer was found dead in the pool at her own party back in the summer. There's been no shortage of suspects in the frame for the crime, but until now the truth about what really happened that fateful night has remained a mystery.

As the week begins the finger of guilt is still pointing in the direction of Rayne's boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) confronts his son over the allegations, vowing to protect him even he did do it.

But is Romeo really capable of murder?

Peri starts to think Romeo is guilty of murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) overhears a conversation between her boyfriend Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) and his brother Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), which leads her to a horrifying realisation.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) is also in turmoil as she questions whether Romeo did in fact murder Rayne.

He pleads his innocence, but realising Peri doesn't believe him, Romeo decides to end their relationship.

With tensions rising, Peri then winds up in a furious showdown with former love rival Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) and accuses her of being jealous.

Later, the police arrive on the scene and make an arrest for Rayne's murder. But have the nicked the right person?

The police arrive to make an arrest, but have they got the right person? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere in the village, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is forced to move her market stall after a number of locals, including Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), have nasty reactions to the beauty products she sold them.

Goldie is desperate to continue her money-making scheme, even though John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is concerned about the backlash from disgruntled customers.

He seeks legal advice from James, but their conversation is witnessed by devious Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) who captures a picture of them together to use against his stepdad.

Ste humiliates Lucas after he tries to wreck his marriage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

While Lucas continues to scheme, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) finds a string of messages to an escorting site, which he believes are from James.

Confronting his husband, Ste demands an explanation, but James laughs at the ludicrous accusation and points out the dreadful spelling in the messages.

Realising James didn't send them, it doesn't take Ste long to work out it was another attempt by Lucas to destroy his marriage.

Incensed by his son's manipulation, Ste decides to get his own back and humiliates the lad in front of all his schoolmates.

Mercedes and Warren come to a sad realisation (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ambitious Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has big dreams for the future of the garage.

But Mercy is also hiding a secret - she's pregnant and doesn't know if the dad is her fiancé Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) or her secret lover, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas)!

Oblivious to the fact Mercedes could be carrying his kid, Warren is worried when he catches her being sick in the park. Will she be honest about what's wrong?

Warren later pops by to check on Mercedes, and as talk turns to their affair, both parties agree they can't be together.

But are they just fooling themselves?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.