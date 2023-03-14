Hollyoaks spoilers: RESCUE MISSION? Will Warren Fox save his mother?

As debris starts to fall, will Warren Fox save his mother Norma's life in Hollyoaks?

It’s the aftermath of the Mother’s Day car crash and Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is in a bad way in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The car with Norma, her son Warren (Jamie Lomas) and his twins, Sophie and Sebastian, was seen ploughing into the side of the Grand Bazaar.

Sienna races to try and save her children in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Grace Black (Tamara Wall) races to help Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and pushes her out of the way before she gets crushed.

Meanwhile, it’s a frantic dash for Sienna to save her children, Sophie and Sebastian who were inside the car.

The car smashed into The Grand Bazaar with Norma and Warren inside it in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, as the market continues to crumble on top of the car, Warren and Norma are still trapped inside.

Warren, who hadn’t realised his mother was planning to kidnap Sophie and Sebastian, is appalled by Norma’s devious plan and feeling betrayed, he must decide whether or not to save her life.

Will he leave her to be crushed or drag her to safety?

Grace and Cindy fall to the floor as the Grand Bazaar starts to collapse in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) continues to receive missed calls and texts from an unknown caller.

Who is trying so hard to get in touch with him?

Over at the Osborne’s, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) successfully brings Nancy and Darren’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) home after he went missing.

The family is reunited but they all need one more favour from dad, Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) when his cake-baking efforts for Mother’s Day turned out to be less than successful.

Just as the family seems to be united, there’s panic when Charlie notices that baby Morgan’s foot has turned blue!

What has happened to the little tot?

Mercedes is delighted when she has contact with her son, Bobby Costello on Mother's Day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is overjoyed when she manages to have a phone call with her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) who is currently behind bars for murder.

However, the call soon turns sour when Bobby starts berating his mother just as Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) had feared he would.

Mercedes feels broken.

Who will she turn to in her hour of need?

Sharon (played by Jamelia) turns up to see her family in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at the Westwoods’, the family have a surprise visit from Pearl’s daughter, Sharon, (played by pop star and presenter Jamelia).

Pearl is over the moon to have her daughter visiting her on Mother’s Day, however, her grand-daughter, Zoe Anderson, (Garcia Brown) is not convinced her mum, Sharon, will be sticking around for long.

Is Zoe's hunch correct?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4