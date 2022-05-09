Hollyoaks spoilers: REVEALED! James Nightingale’s true motives are exposed

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has been acting very strangely recently but the truth is about to come out in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James has promised he will get treatment for his gambling addiction so long as his whole family agrees to come to group counselling with him.

Tonight, when the Nightingales have their first counselling session, things get heated between Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and James.

However, after overhearing a debrief between James and the therapist, Donna-Marie is shocked when she makes a surprising discovery and James’ true motives are revealed.

What has Donna-Marie discovered?

What has Donna-Marie found out about James? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

James has been acting very shiftily following a call from a mysterious ‘B’.

Tonight ‘B’ confronts James in person and issues him with a terrifying warning.

Who is ‘B’ and what do they want from James?

Elsewhere, when she feels like all is lost, a despondent Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) leaves Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) a voicemail asking her to take care of her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

However, manipulative schemer Wendy takes the opportunity to play the voicemail to Bobby, making him believe that Mercedes has completely given up on him.

Wendy, Bobby and Mercedes in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, and after realising what’s going on, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) gives Mercedes the fighting spirit she needs, and it’s not long before Mercy changes her tone.

Elsewhere, it’s third time lucky when Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) tries to patch things up with Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau).

Serena and Imran had a date which ended in a game of footie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, later on when Serena tries to get him to eat a dessert with her, Imran is visibly unsettled.

Will he finally open up to Serena about what’s going on with him?

Later, he offers to help keen athlete Serena train in exchange for her expertise on dietary plans and nutrition.

Serena and Imran went on an ill-fated date earlier in the week. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Serena has a heart-to-heart with her mother, Honour (Vera Chok).

The two of them have had a troubled relationship recently which has tested them both.

Tonight they finally build bridges when mum Honour opens up about her discomfort with feelings dating back to her childhood.

Could this be a new start for mother and daughter?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm