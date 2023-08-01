Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! James Nightingale strikes a new blow!

James Nightingale ups his campaign against the McQueens!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) continues his vendetta against the McQueen family in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James has been raging ever since the McQueens unwittingly destroyed a precious video containing a message from James’s late sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) shortly before her death from cancer.

Tonight James’s son, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), does all he can to get the video back for James but his efforts fail when he has to accept the video really is gone forever.

Romeo tries to help James recover the precious video from Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A vengeful James is determined to make the McQueen’s pay for his hurt and he soon decides to get in touch with an old acquaintance who owes him a favour.

Meanwhile in a move that definitely ISN’T a coincidence, Mercedes McQueen gets a shocking phone call in relation to her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

What has happened to Bobby and is it James who is pulling the strings?

What's the latest on Bobby Costello and has James had any involvement? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) confides in his best mate, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) about his concern for his son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) who has been suffering with his mental health recently and is in a bad place.

Down at the Youth Centre, Darren reaches out to Charlie’s ex, Shing-Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) saying Charlie never meant to hurt her.

Darren asks Shing-Lin if she can speak to Charlie and try and get through to him.

Shing-Lin agrees to help and later on things seem to be more positive when Charlie opens up to her about how low he has been feeling.

He gives Shing-Lin a heart-felt apology for his recent behaviour.

Will Shing-Lin agree to give their relationship another go?

Charlie tries to explain his actions to his ex-girlfriend, Shing-Lin. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to get answers from Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) about Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) possibly being his daughter.

However Cindy, who was recently treated in hospital for her bipolar, is clearly too distracted to listen.

Worried that he may end up causing more harm in Ella's life, Warren comes to a BIG decision.

Meanwhile Warren’s son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) asks his dad when he was going to tell him about Ella possibly being his child.

Things take an awkward turn when Warren and Joel bump into Ella at the park , and Warren asks her to come and visit him later on.

Things have been tense ever since Ella started to suspect that Warren is her biological dad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is finding it hard to accept that Warren might have another child.

She and her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) spend the day together and agree not to talk about Rafe (Chris Gordon) or his sister, Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) which only seems to cause arguments between them.

However, when Sienna nips to the bathroom, Ethan looks at her phone and sees a new message from Rafe.

Ethan secretly replies to Rafe on Sienna’s phone but what exactly has he said and will Sienna be pleased or angry that he’s meddled in her affairs?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4