Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! Warren Fox to learn terrible truth about his son?

Is Warren Fox about to discover his own son tried to kill him on Hollyoaks?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is in for a HUGE SHOCK in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has put her revenge plan in motion on the day that her murdered lover, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) would have turned 30.

Brody was mown down by Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and left to die when Warren panicked that Brody would reveal his involvement in Cormac Ranger’s death.

Brody Hudson was killed by Warren Fox who ran him over on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: C4)

When Warren’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) learnt what Warren had done, he took his secret revenge by running Warren over and almost killing his father.

Warren has no idea it was Joel who was behind the wheel of the vehicle that almost ended his life but he’s about to find out!

Joel Dexter decided to take drastic action against his father on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Sienna invites Joel and Warren to The Dog where she is planning to finally reveal the truth about the hit and run.

She also invites along the man who can prove she is telling the truth!

However, before she can reveal that it was Warren’s own son Joel who tried to kill him, Joel intervenes.

A panicked Joel contemplates doing something he could live to regret in order to protect himself!

What has Joel done?

Cindy is on mission to find out who posted the photos of her niece Ella online. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) are determined to find out who leaked the private photos of teenager Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Ella sent pictures of herself to her ex-boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) but the images ended up being posted online for the whole of Hollyoaks High to see, leaving poor Ella mortified.

Charlie has strenuously denied that it was him but is he telling the truth?

The two mums decide that in order to work out who is guilty they need to find out who had access to Charlie’s phone.

Is Charlie innocent or guilty on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Just when it looks like the culprit is about to be outed, someone sets off the fire alarm at school sending the whole building into chaos!

Who is to blame and who has something to hide?

Meanwhile, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) is trying to impress his colleague Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) by inviting her to dinner.

Sam has fallen for Zoe and the feeling seems to be mutual.

However, Sam is squirming when his parents, Dave (Dominic Power) and Honor (Vera Chok) turn up and cramp his style by crashing the date.

Sam has been trying to impress Zoe (above) on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sam tries to turn things around but only makes things worse when he puts his own foot in it and ruins the mood.

Will Zoe decide to walk out or will she give Sam another chance?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4