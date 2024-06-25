Hollyoaks spoilers: Ro Hutchinson is interviewed by the police - but why?

Ro Hutchinson is interviewed by the police in Hollyoaks.

Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) finds himself being interviewed by the police in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The police believe that Ro could have helpful information about twisted former head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames).

Carter Shepherd was arrested at the Pride celebrations. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The ex head of Hollyoaks High was arrested during the Pride celebrations in the village after it had been revealed that he was practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ people and had also attempted to kidnap and brainwash vulnerable pupil Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

A worried Ro is not sure what the police are going to be asking him and his father, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) suggests that his son, school teacher, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) chaperones Ro.

Ro with mum Diane Hutchinson in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When the police arrive at the school and start questioning Ro and fellow pupil, Lucas, their line of investigation turns out to be all around Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) who teacher Beau was secretly responsible for killing!

Beau is instantly on edge and tries to abruptly end the interview after the police tell him that Declan is ‘missing following an altercation.’

Declan was killed by Beau during a vicious fight when Beau came to Kitty's rescue. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Ro tells Beau that he knows who is behind Declan’s disappearance.

Who does Ro think is responsible? And will it prove to be a good diversion away from Beau and Delcan’s daughter, Kitty (Iz Hezketh).

Maybe not because more information comes to light when the police tell Beau and Kitty that they have found blood at the cottage belonging to Declan and his son Ivan.

Kitty and her boyfriend Beau in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ivan was Kitty’s name before she transitioned into a woman and it was Kitty who helped Beau move her father’s body from their family cabin by the lake after Beau had killed him in order to protect her.

Is the net now closing in on Kitty?

There is more drama for Hannah Ashworth and Robbie Roscoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, there is fresh drama involving Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and escort Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby).

Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has some important announcements to make as her nephew, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and his boyfriend Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) continue their relationship.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4