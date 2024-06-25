Hollyoaks spoilers: Ro Hutchinson is interviewed by the police - but why?
Airs Thursday 4 July on E4 at 7pm.
Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) finds himself being interviewed by the police in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The police believe that Ro could have helpful information about twisted former head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames).
The ex head of Hollyoaks High was arrested during the Pride celebrations in the village after it had been revealed that he was practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ people and had also attempted to kidnap and brainwash vulnerable pupil Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).
A worried Ro is not sure what the police are going to be asking him and his father, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) suggests that his son, school teacher, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) chaperones Ro.
When the police arrive at the school and start questioning Ro and fellow pupil, Lucas, their line of investigation turns out to be all around Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) who teacher Beau was secretly responsible for killing!
Beau is instantly on edge and tries to abruptly end the interview after the police tell him that Declan is ‘missing following an altercation.’
Later on Ro tells Beau that he knows who is behind Declan’s disappearance.
Who does Ro think is responsible? And will it prove to be a good diversion away from Beau and Delcan’s daughter, Kitty (Iz Hezketh).
Maybe not because more information comes to light when the police tell Beau and Kitty that they have found blood at the cottage belonging to Declan and his son Ivan.
Ivan was Kitty’s name before she transitioned into a woman and it was Kitty who helped Beau move her father’s body from their family cabin by the lake after Beau had killed him in order to protect her.
Is the net now closing in on Kitty?
Elsewhere, there is fresh drama involving Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and escort Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby).
Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has some important announcements to make as her nephew, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and his boyfriend Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) continue their relationship.
