Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale arranges a special surprise for Juliet!

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) wants to give his little sister a thoughtful boost and comes up with a plan in tonight’s Holloyaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo has been trying to write a poem for his dying sister but after noticing what’s written on the back of her bucket list, he realises that what would mean the most to Juliet is spending time with the people she loves.

Romeo gathers everyone to watch Juliet's favourite film. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Romeo and his girlfriend Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) bump into Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) at the Love Boat, Damon tells them he is planning a movie night there to raise money for cancer charities.

This gives Romeo an idea and he asks Damon if he can play Juliet’s favourite film as a special treat and he’ll make sure she comes along.

Juliet is delighted to be surrounded by all the people she loves for a special night. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on at the Love Boat, Juliet is delighted to see all her friends gathered together.

There’s a bit of a hitch when Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) accidentally spills her drink on the projector and it stops working!

However, Juliet isn’t going to let anything dampen her spirits.

She finds an old story that Romeo wrote when he was younger, and with the help of her friends she relives some special childhood memories.

Her mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is so touched and after an honest conversation with her son, Romeo, Donna- Marie is determined that everyday should be as special as possible for her daughter.

Juliet's mum, Donna-Marie (right) is determined to make every day as special as possible for her daughter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has his eye on one of the women in the village: Sharon Bailey (Jamelia)!

Sharon takes her car to Warren’s garage to get it fixed and mechanic Warren can’t resist flirting outrageously with her.

Meanwhile, when Warren’s ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) walks into the garage and sees a ruffled Sharon getting out of the back of the car, she quickly jumps to conclusions about what Sharon and Warren have been getting up to!

Sharon pictured with Felix Westwood. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Warren’s mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) comes face to face with an old acquaintance of hers, Terry Smart, who has just been released from prison.

Terry was locked up for protecting Norma and now it’s payback time!

Terry wants money from Norma so he can start a new life somewhere else, and under pressure, Norma tries to cut him a deal.

However there are alarm bells ringing for former policeman, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) when he walks past and hears the name of recently freed, ‘Terry Smart’.

What is Jack’s connection to Terry?

Norma Crow is rattled when she comes face to face with a former associate. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is at his wits end with his son, Sam (Matthew McGivern).

Sam has become obsessed with his ex, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and is desperate to get back together with her.

Dave calls in help from his other children, Lizzie (Lily Best) and Mason (Frank Kaur) who both try to stop their brother from making things worse and not respecting Zoe’s wishes.

However, there doesn’t seem to be any hope in holding Sam back when the suspended policemen appears more determined than ever to do whatever he needs to do to win Zoe back and stop her from having a termination.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4