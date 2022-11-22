Hollyoaks spoilers: RUMBLED! Olivia Bradshaw to get the sack?

Olivia Bradshaw is in huge trouble when are web of lies is exposed in Hollyoaks.

Is scheming Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) finally about to get her comeuppance? It certainly looks that way in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ambitious Olivia, who has schemed and plotted her way to the role of Assistant Head at Hollyoaks High, has been at war with rival teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) ever since she got a job at the school.

Nancy Osborne has had a long running rivalry with Olivia. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The two women have gone head-to-head many times but tonight there is shock all round when Nancy has the evidence to prove that Olivia isn’t even a qualified teacher!

Nancy heads off to show Head Teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) her proof.

Meanwhile, Olivia, who is engaged to Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer), hosts an assembly and cites Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) as an example of why students at the school don’t feel safe.

Nancy, who is Charlie’s mum is raging and in an angry outburst, retaliates by revealing the truth about Olivia’s duplicity.

Olivia has pulled all kinds of stunts to fool head teacher Sally St Claire in the past. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The fight between Nancy and Olivia soon turns physical and when Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) sees what’s going on, she breaks the shocking news to Prince that his wife-to-be is not who she says she is!

Meanwhile, head teacher Sally has got to deliver her verdict on Olivia.

Is she going to sack her?

Prince is about to get a huge shock when he learns the truth about his fiancée. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Armed with the new facts about Olivia, Prince has got to make a BIG decision about his future.

Is it all over for Prince and Olivia and is it safe to say the wedding is off?

Nadira has planned a special lunch for her and Juliet in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) is excited to reintroduce her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) to her dad.

Nadira has arranged a special lunch to get them together.

Meanwhile, Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) encourages Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), who is still in love with her ex, Juliet, to take a risk and see if the feeling is mutual.

Peri gets dressed up in a bid to wow her ex-fiancée, Juliet, with her ‘lucky dress’.

However Juliet is not in a good way when a mystery illness suddenly makes her feel incredibly sick.

A sad Juliet asks if Nadira can postpone the lunch planned with her dad as she’s not feeling well enough to go.

Tony has ordered a statue in Hollyoaks but things don't go to plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Hutchinson's, Tony (Nick Pickard) is excited when the new statue he has ordered arrives.

Tony tells his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) that he gave the sculptor full reign to do as he pleased.

Tony’s mood quickly dampens when Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) tells Tony that he’s become front page news of the local paper and is being branded as ‘Sleazy, Smug and Self-Serving’.

Who has fed the papers incriminating information?

When Diane notices a detail in the article she begins to suspect Tony’s son, Beau (Jon Paul-Bell) is to blame!

Is Diane right and is Beau deliberately sabotaging Tony’s reputation?

Tony pictured with his son Beau in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Things are about to get a whole lot more awkward when Tony discovers there’s been a mix up with the statue and it’s actually a figure of him!

How on earth will he dig himself out of this hole?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4